LeBron James Reacts to Team USA Narrowly Avoiding Upset Against South Sudan: 'I Like Those Better Than Blowouts'

The U.S. men's basketball team, gearing up for the 2024 Olympics, faced an unexpected challenge in an exhibition game against South Sudan. Held at the O2 Arena in London, the game saw Team USA narrowly escape with a win, thanks to LeBron James' stellar performance. James led the team with 23 points, including a game-winning layup.

The exhibition was a wake-up call for the Americans, who entered the game as 40-point favorites but found themselves trailing by 16 points at one stage. The young and determined South Sudan team pushed Team USA to its limits, making it clear that the journey to Olympic gold wouldn’t be a walk in the park. Take a look.

LeBron James saves the day

Team USA’s initial confidence was shaken as South Sudan took control early in the game. The Americans struggled to find their rhythm, and by halftime, they were down by 16 points. It wasn’t until the third quarter that Team USA managed to mount a comeback, narrowing the gap and setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Former Charlotte Hornets player J.T. Thor hit a crucial three-pointer over LeBron James, giving South Sudan a 100-99 lead with just 20 seconds left on the clock.

In the final play, Coach Steve Kerr put his trust in LeBron, who didn’t disappoint. With Anthony Davis and Steph Curry distracting the defense, LeBron took charge. He drove to the basket, shaking off his defender, and scored a layup to put Team USA back on top at 101-100. Despite South Sudan having eight seconds to respond, LeBron's play sealed the victory for Team USA. After the game, LeBron praised South Sudan’s performance, acknowledging their skill and determination. "To be honest, I like those ones better than the blowouts," he said. "At least we get tested. I like being tested, baby."

Fans React to the nail-biting finish

The thrilling game and LeBron’s clutch performance drew a variety of reactions from fans and critics alike. Some fans appreciated the competitive spirit and the excitement of a close game, while others expressed concern about Team USA’s vulnerability. Critics questioned Coach Kerr’s strategies and the team’s preparedness, pointing out that the days of Team USA’s dominance might be over. "Don’t take nothing away from South Sudan," LeBron added, emphasizing the importance of respecting all opponents, regardless of their ranking or reputation.

For Team USA, the game against South Sudan was a stark reminder that international basketball has evolved. The world has caught up with the United States, and the mystique of the 1992 Dream Team no longer intimidates today’s international players. Executive Director Grant Hill reflected on this shift, noting that the fear and awe once associated with playing against NBA stars have diminished. "There's no longer the mystique of playing against the NBA players," Hill said. "It's interesting how quickly the rest of the world caught up."

As Team USA prepares for the Olympics in Paris, they must recognize that every game will be a battle. The narrow win against South Sudan served as a valuable lesson and a timely wake-up call. Fans and players alike will be watching closely, eager to see how Team USA rises to the challenge and defends its legacy on the global stage.

