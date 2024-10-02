LeBron James Realized Bronny Had NBA Talent When He Was Just 5

Bronny James and his father, LeBron, don't share every trait, but their similarities are unmistakable. During a recent media interview, LeBron shared that he recognized Bronny's talent when he was just five years old, distinguishing him from the average basketball player.

LeBron recalled an instance when Bronny grabbed a rebound, dribbled coast-to-coast past several kids, and finished with a layup. “I turned to his mom and said, ‘He’s special,’” LeBron said, as reported by Spectrum. “She looked at me and said, ‘What? He’s only 5. What do you mean?’ I told her, ‘I’ve seen this before. I know.’”

LeBron himself was a child prodigy, dominating every team he played for as a kid and earning the nickname "The Chosen One" for his standout performance at Lower Merion High School. Skipping college, LeBron entered the NBA and quickly climbed the ranks.

Although he narrowly missed making the All-Star team in 2004, LeBron earned Rookie of the Year honors for his impressive performance with the Cavaliers, averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on 41% shooting.

By the time he was 17, LeBron had already envisioned his potential to become one of the greatest players ever. From that point on, he committed to working hard to build a legacy that would rival the best. Now, more than 20 years later, LeBron has firmly cemented his place in the GOAT debate, with 4 championships, 4 MVP titles, and the top spot on the NBA's All-Time scoring list.

This October, he will make history as the first NBA athlete to play alongside his son, marking perhaps the most remarkable achievement of his career so far. However, as the 2024-25 season approaches, LeBron is focused not on his own legacy but on ensuring Bronny's success.

Advertisement

LeBron recognizes the same exceptional talent in his son that he possessed at a young age. Although Bronny is several inches shorter than his father, he has spent years training with LeBron, dedicating countless hours to refining his game and perfecting his skills.

By the age of 5, Bronny was already displaying the abilities of a standout player, and after being drafted 55th overall by the Lakers last summer, the team is eager to harness that potential.

In his brief time at USC and during the Summer League in Las Vegas, Bronny has already shown himself to be a natural leader, someone capable of energizing the team throughout the season.

Together, LeBron and Bronny could bring something special to the Lakers, potentially pushing them into a top-six spot in the Western Conference. At the very least, the duo could lay the groundwork for the future, ensuring both Bronny and the Lakers are well-positioned for success after LeBron's retirement.

Advertisement

LeBron is confident that Bronny will rise to the occasion this season and develop into a key player for the Purple and Gold.

ALSO READ: LeBron James' High School Jersey From SI ‘Chosen One’ Cover Sells for USD 1.3 Million