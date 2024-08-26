LeBron James Receives Key Advice From Shaquille O’Neal on Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves Ahead of 2024 NBA Season

As the 2024 NBA season approaches, teams are making final adjustments to their rosters, all with the goal of securing a championship. For the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, this goal is always top of mind.

With LeBron James leading the charge, the Lakers are looking to bounce back from last season's disappointments. To aid in this mission, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has offered some crucial advice regarding the roles of Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

The upcoming season also brings a significant change to the Lakers, with J.J. Redick stepping in as head coach. How Redick will approach the team's strategy remains a big question mark. There’s also curiosity about how he’ll manage LeBron James, who is about to start his 22nd professional season. The dynamic is even more intriguing, with LeBron potentially playing alongside his son, Bronny James, adding a unique chapter to his illustrious career.

LeBron’s game has always been defined by his incredible court vision, passing skills, and athleticism. Throughout his career, he’s been compared to Magic Johnson, another Lakers legend known for his versatility and leadership.

However, last season was far from ideal for the Lakers. They finished seventh in the Western Conference, which forced them into the Play-In Tournament. Although they advanced, they were ultimately overpowered by the Denver Nuggets in the first round, losing the series 4-1.

This year, the Lakers are eager to reclaim their spot as the NBA’s all-time leaders in championships. Their archrival, the Boston Celtics, won their 18th title last season, pushing the Lakers down to second place in the record books. With LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves leading the way, the Lakers are determined to take back the top spot.

Shaquille O’Neal, a trusted voice in Lakers history and a multiple-time champion, recently offered some advice to LeBron James on how to approach the upcoming season. On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on how LeBron should manage his role alongside Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

“If I were LeBron, being that I already have all the records,” added Shaq. LeBron can still do what he does, but ‘I don’t need to have the ball all the time. I don’t need to score all the points. So, AD, I need you to score all the points. Austin Reaves, you can be No. 2. I can just be the old Magic Johnson-style point guard and keep everybody involved and just keep this thing going.’”

Shaq’s advice underscores the importance of teamwork and delegation, especially as LeBron continues to age. By leaning on Davis and Reaves, LeBron can help keep the team dynamic and ensure that everyone plays to their strengths. Here’s the details on the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 season debut.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22, at Crypto Arena. This opening matchup will see LeBron James face off against rising star Anthony Edwards, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting 2024-25 NBA season.

With Shaq’s advice in mind, Lakers fans are hopeful that this season will see the team rise back to the top, with LeBron, Davis, and Reaves leading the charge.

