Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James has recently refuted claims suggesting that his decision to join the Lakers in 2018 was influenced by the franchise's treatment of Kobe Bryant during his final seasons.

The rumor, originally reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, insinuated that James was swayed to join the Lakers due to the care and respect shown to Bryant as his career wound down. However, LeBron has made it clear that his primary motivations for joining the Lakers were centered around winning championships for owner Jeanie Buss, revitalizing the Lakers, and his family.

Retweeting the said tweet, Bron wrote, “🧢. I came to the Lakers cause I wanted to help Jeanie win championships, bring that Spark back to the Lakers and see my family blossom in SoCal. Why would I make a decision on how someone else is treated. Mama always said “Stay out of grown folks business”. 🤷🏾‍♂️

Initially, the report implied that the Lakers' handling of Bryant's final seasons was a significant factor in James' decision to sign with the iconic franchise. However, in a recent statement, James emphasized that his focus has always been on the bigger picture, notably bringing the Lakers back to prominence and achieving success on the court.

Since joining the Lakers, LeBron James has been instrumental in leading the team to an NBA championship, marking a significant resurgence for the historic franchise. The Lakers' success has been a testament to James' impact, as they have re-established themselves as formidable contenders within the league.

Advertisement

The comparison between James and Bryant is natural, given their immense influence on the sport. Kobe Bryant, remembered as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, achieved unparalleled success during his 20-year tenure with the Lakers, contributing to the team's five championships.

The Lakers' enduring commitment to honoring Bryant's legacy is evident in the various tributes and gestures, including the unveiling of a statue at Crypto.com Arena and plans for additional statues in the future.

Significant achievements and milestones have characterized LeBron James' tenure with the Lakers. His decision to extend his contract with the Lakers and the unique opportunity for his son, Bronny James, further highlight the positive relationship between James and the Lakers organization.