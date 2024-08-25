LeBron James' Replacement Already Identified by LA Lakers; Insider Makes Bombshell Claim

The Los Angeles Lakers have already started preparing for the future after LeBron James. The veteran superstar is approaching the end of his career and will turn 40 next season. As a result, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have been discussing his eventual retirement from the game and how to shift their focus.

According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Lakers see Luka Doncic as their future team leader. At just 25, the former third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has the potential to be the Lakers' star player for the ensuing ten years.

"I've reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future," O'Connor said during a recent episode of The Mismatch. "We'll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals; Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers by not trading their future picks clearly are still thinking long-term at this point. They're not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with James."

The Dallas Mavericks are not likely to consent to a trade involving Doncic unless he makes it clear that he wants to leave the team. Rather, Los Angeles would have its best chance of luring him to Hollywood in his free agency.

Doncic has a five-year, $215 million contract with a player option for the final season. With three years remaining on his contract, he could become a free agent as early as 2026. This timing might be perfect for Pelinka to find a replacement for the team's star player, especially if James plays for two more seasons.

Doncic's contract won't likely expire to the point where the Mavericks can force him to enter free agency. Dallas, though, cannot make him resign if he feels the Lakers will offer him a better opportunity for steady, long-term success.

The Lakers are aware that James will eventually retire. Doncic is seen as the perfect replacement. Even with Doncic putting pressure on Dallas to make a move, Pelinka will have a tough time bringing such a talented player to Los Angeles and will need assistance. The Slovenian player is aiming for his first NBA title, and with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson as his supporting cast, he will have a better chance at the title than he did last season.

