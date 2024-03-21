LeBron James Responds to Draymond Green Calling Him Out Over Not Attending His Podcast

The LeBron James and JJ Reddick podcast is attracting all the attention now from basketball fanatics on social media. Draymond Green has his own podcast channel on YouTube, The Draymond Green Channel. He seems to be upset with LeBron James because apparently he invited James to his podcast, but he refused the offer.

The NBA community was also hyped up about the JJ Reddick and LeBron James podcast, Mind the Game. The league has already taken notice of this new project and Green is also one of the people who noticed. He naturally expressed his opinion on the new podcast and also talked about why he is upset with James.

Why is Green upset with Lebron James?

During the latest Draymond Green podcast, the 34-year-old showed his excitement for the podcast created by LeBron James. He also enthusiastically talked about the importance of the series and the fact that he was going to bring the industry of Basketball to the common people. However, he also expressed his disapproval of James while discussing the good points of the podcast as well.

“I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast and he still hasn’t been on a Draymond Green show. But when it’s your own thing, you kinda can’t say anything. So, I guess I will live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I gotta pick with him later,” he stated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there has been a turn of events, because LeBron James has replied to his sadness. A recent post by Sports Centre had a comment from the NBA star who hilariously said, “🤣🤣🤣🤣. He knows I’m going to do his pod.”

So ultimately all is well in the basketball world, and LeBron James is going to the podcast after all. So, what were the fans saying?

Fans’ react to this friendly fight

Fans were very excited and were taking the ordeal jokingly. They laughed and joked about it in the comments section as well on Twitter. One user hilariously said that it sounded like LeBron had cheated on Draymond.

One fan said that Draymond sounded like he was jealous of Reddick and James having a podcast together.

Another fan jokingly said that Green was acting like Lebron was his crush. They said,” Why draymond acting like he a high schooler that can’t be seen by his crush 😭😭😂”

One follower said that they were not killing allegations of them having a bromance. One fan said “Sounds SUS.”

Are you excited to see this podcast between them? Tell us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: NBA Legend Michael Jordan Sees Similarities Between Himself and Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards, Insider Reveals