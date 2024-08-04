LeBron James Responds to Simone Biles’ Take on Donald Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ Comment Post-Olympics Gold Medal Win

LeBron James has extended his support to Simone Biles over her comments on Donald Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ remarks. The American gymnast initially took to social media to post some fun comments, stating how she loves her black job.

Biles took a swipe at the 45th US President with a tweet referencing a statement he made earlier this week. Meanwhile, James further joined in shading Trump. Let’s dive into the details!

LeBron James responds to Simone Biles’ take on Donald Trump’s remarks

Biles recently won her seventh gold Olympic medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Right after this, she went on to repost a Tweet, stating that she loved her "black job." Earlier when Trump made the black job comment, many African American community people felt offended.

It is worth mentioning that as part of his re-election campaign, the former president spoke in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, where he shared how immigrants come to steal black jobs.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, who has never shown any interest in politics, went on to support Biles as he wrote in response to the tweet, “Black [goat emoji, black heart emoji].”

Both LeBron James and Simone Biles are performing their best in their respective sports at the Olympics. The 39-year-old NBA player helped the men’s basketball team win in a matchup against Serbia.

On the contrary, the 27-year-old gymnast is also doing a fabulous job in the French capital, dominating the gymnastics sport. She has already won three gold medals lately including in the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around, Women's Artistic Team All-Around, and Women's Vault·Artistic gymnastics event.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that Biles has given a befitting response to someone during the ongoing Olympic Games. Recently, she even took a jab at a former US gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

Simone Biles’ befitting response to former US gymnast MyKayla Skinner

Biles is in Paris and is already demonstrating to everyone how Team USA can achieve the impossible. On July 30, during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final, she clinched the gold medal along with her squad.

Shortly after this, the seven-time gold medalist took to her Instagram story and wrote, ‘lack of talent lazy Olympics champions.’ This was in response to MyKayla Skinner’s previous remarks that she made earlier this year, on Team USA as the former gymnast felt they were not talented enough as well as the new girls lacked work ethics.

Nevertheless, indeed, with the form Biles is currently showcasing, she can silence any criticism by demonstrating her exceptional skills.

