LeBron James Reveals His Two Teams in EA Sports College Football 25 to Kai Cenat

LeBron James has dropped two of his teams in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 to Kai Cenat while the streamer was going through the game having its early access. The Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed two teams he plays as, while one of those two isn't even surprising and can be easily guessed.

While fans are waiting for the upcoming release, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner and NBA legend are some of the lucky people who have already got access to the game. Let us find out if you have guessed the names right.

These are the two teams LeBron James Reveals has revealed in EA Sports College Football 25 to Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat was lucky enough for two reasons, for getting early access to the game and for getting a call from LeBron James! It was disclosed by King James that he “only plays as Ohio State or Colorado.”

Since the 39-year-old was born in Akron, Ohio, U.S., it is not surprising that he has chosen Ohio State. The 6 ft 9 in forward even agreed that he would have been a Buckeye if he stayed in the high school.

Meanwhile, the other name he revealed, “Colorado” might be because of his connection to Deion Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach reunited with Nike to re-releasing popular retro sneakers.

The clothing apparel released the American football coach's signature Nike cleats and sneakers in the "Coach Prime" colorway. One of those is Nike LeBron 21 in the "Prime Year" colorway; a tribute to Sanders and his retro signature sneakers.

LeBron James made his Nike LeBron 21 in the "Prime Year" colorway this year

On April 26, 2024, LeBron James debuted with his Nike LeBron 21 in the “Prime Year” colorway at home while the Lakers played the Denver Nuggets.

The design is inspired by Sanders' iconic Nike DT Max 96 signature shoe. Sanders has been an icon for everyone and the NBA's all-time leading scorer wants to make sure he acknowledges his legendary status.

Kai Cenat recently revealed that he was lucky enough to meet, not one, but two NBA icons, LeBron James and Stephen Curry in person. This happened at Team USA's training camp at their hotel ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The online streamer even posted a picture of himself with the former Cleveland Browns star on his social media account. Cenat has amassed around 12 million followers on his Twitch account and his influence has not gone unnoticed.

The 22-year-old has collaborated with some of the high profile names including Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Tyla and more. The streamer was even surprised by another Lakers superstar Anthony Davis to join him on the stream.

The 31-year-old power forward, who has a very strong passion for video gaming, expressed his desire to be on stream alongside him during a live session with the popular streamer.

Meanwhile, it has come to light, as per the reports that Cenat might get another chance to interact with LeBron James as they are reportedly working on a dual stream for EA CFB 25.