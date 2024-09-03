LeBron James Reveals How He Feels About Teaming Up With Son Bronny For Lakers

LeBron James is about to see his long-held dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, come true. The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, making history as the first father-son duo to play together in the league.

In a recently released conversation on his show "The Shop," recorded in Paris while LeBron was in town winning his third gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, the 39-year-old LeBron discussed the prospect of suiting up alongside his eldest child.

LeBron expressed his excitement, calling this opportunity a "dream come true" and a "fulfilled aspiration." He also highlighted the importance of Bronny developing his own identity as a player, even as they prepare to share the court.

“I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor with [Bronny]. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back like, ‘Oh, s—, this is really cool.’ … I’ve been so in the moment my whole career that I pray and hope that me being with my son will finally give me the opportunity to pull back and appreciate it.”

Bronny's journey has been marked by challenges, including a significant health scare in July 2023 when he suffered cardiac arrest during practice due to a congenital heart defect. Despite this, he made a successful comeback, playing for USC and averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 assists in his freshman season.

As they enter this new phase, both players are expected to manage the unique dynamics of their relationship on and off the court, with LeBron eager to support Bronny's development as a professional athlete.

Can Bronny James truly help the Lakers improve on their 47-35 record from the 2023-24 season, which ended with a quick first-round exit against the Denver Nuggets? The unseasoned point guard is unlikely to break into L.A.'s rotation in his rookie year, but fellow first-year guard Dalton Knecht, a former All-American from Tennessee, appears ready to secure a spot as a bench shooter.

During his final college season, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 21.7 points on .458/.397/.772 shooting splits, with a 39.7% three-point conversion rate on 6.5 attempts per game, along with 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Knecht also impressed in the Summer League, where he averaged 18.0 points on .367/.342/.767 shooting splits, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals over six games.

Aside from Knecht's arrival, the Lakers are returning most of their 2023-24 roster, except for combo forward Taurean Prince and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Prince joined the Milwaukee Bucks on a veteran's minimum contract to pursue a title, while Dinwiddie returned to the Dallas Mavericks after their run to the 2024 NBA Finals. With the Western Conference even stronger this season, Los Angeles faces a tough road ahead.

