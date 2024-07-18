LeBron James Reveals the ‘New Splash Brother’ After Pre-Olympic Win Over Serbia; All You Need to Know

The fact that Team USA defeated Serbia 105-79 on Wednesday in a pre-Olympic exhibition game is not shocking. Who LeBron James crowned as "the new Splash Brother" following the game, however, is unexpected.

“The King” bestowed the honor upon Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. James pointed at Adebayo in the tunnel and said “The new Splash Brother! That's Bam Bam Splash right there!”

How did Adebayo perform?

Through USA Basketball's social media, Adebayo, of course, threw a nasty alley-oop to James, who caught the ball with one hand and slammed it into the bucket. James finished with 11 points and two assists on a 5-of-7 shooting clip, while Adebayo finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on a 6-of-9 shooting effort.

How did the game against Serbia unfold for USA stars?

Before the Paris Games, in the U.S. Olympic team's first two exhibition games, Stephen Curry was comparatively quiet on offense. With less than two weeks until his official Olympic debut, he became much more assertive on Wednesday.

With 24 points from Curry and 17 from Bam Adebayo, the United States defeated Serbia 105-79 to move to 3-0 in their five exhibition games leading up to the Olympics in Paris. With seven points, six rebounds, and six blocks in the game, Anthony Davis contributed to the U.S. defense's effort to keep Serbia in check the entire time. Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in the game as well.

In the final two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the United States had a lead of up to 31 points. Now, before traveling to France, the Americans will play two more warm-up games in London. The first is on Saturday against South Sudan, and the second is on Monday at London's O2 Arena against Germany. After an erratic first quarter, the United States used a 16-2 run in the second quarter to take a 56-42 lead and led 59-45 at the half.

Jokic with a double-double for the Serbians

For Serbia, Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aleksa Avramovic contributed 14 more points. After losing to Australia on Tuesday, when captain Bogdan Bogdanovic was rested, Serbia was playing its second game in two days.

This was a crucial warm-up match for the U.S. and Serbian teams, who will both compete in Olympic Group C on Wednesday. On July 28, they begin competing with one another in their pursuit of gold.

