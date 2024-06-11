LeBron James Reviews Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in New Bad Boys Film; DETAILS Inside

LeBron James, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as a high school basketball player, has meticulously developed a public persona centered around his success on the court and his wide range of interests off it. Four-time NBA champion LeBron James shared his thoughts on the late Bad Boys film, which starred Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, on X.

The production company SpringHill Entertainment is owned by James and his longtime agent, Rich Paul. James signed with the Lakers in 2018 in part to further his involvement in the film industry.

What did LeBron post about Bad Boys 4?

James gave an impromptu review of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which hit theaters last Friday on Monday on X (formerly Twitter). James saw the movie over the weekend, and it looks like he had a great time. He called it "so damn good," and he thought Lawrence and Smith had their best chemistry yet.

Roaring start for Ride or Die

Despite a $100 million budget, Ride or Die surpassed all expectations when it debuted in theaters and made over $100 million worldwide on its first weekend. Before Twisters opens later this month, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys series is already the summer's biggest hit film. Despite worries for the health and well-being of 59-year-old Lawrence, the film's popularity has been fueled by strong box office numbers.

Nevertheless, James's positive review may help the new film do even better on its second weekend in theaters, as he is a confirmed "Bad Boys" fan.

