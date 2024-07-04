LeBron James Rookie Contract: How Does NBA Legend’s First Contract Compare to Son Bronny James'?

LeBron James finally came to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers after recently opting for free agency. While the Akron-born star is eyeing a thunderous return to the purple and yellow, his die-hard fans get curious about LeBron James rookie contract.

James, NBA legend and cornerstone of the Lakers, recently secured a short-term contract with the team, marking his low-key return to free agency after six years. The two-year, $104 million deal, effectively a one-year pact with a player option for the 2025-26 season, offers James the flexibility he desires at this stage of his career.

LeBron James' rookie contract against Bronny James’

After Bron inked the latest deal with the Lakers, it added another chapter to his long history of NBA contracts. LeBron signed a four-year, $18.8 million rookie contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being chosen first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Reflecting on this initial deal, it seems almost incredulous that a player of James' caliber commanded less than $5 million annually, but at the time, it aligned with the standard for top picks without significant contract leverage.

In a seemingly symbolic continuation of the James legacy, Bronny James, the son of LeBron, recently penned his first professional NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted at No. 55 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. The younger James, a product of USC, is set to earn a reported $7.9 million across four years, with approximately $5.4 million guaranteed and the fourth year subject to a team option.

Notably, he will not be eligible for trade until December 15, 2025. As Bronny embarks on his own NBA journey, his contract serves as an intriguing point of comparison to his father's rookie deal, underscoring the evolution of the game and the changing landscape of NBA contracts over the years.

LeBron James considered pay cut for Lakers good

LeBron James' decision to sign a two-year maximum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which effectively operates as a one-year deal due to the player option in the second year, marked the conclusion of the prolonged pay cut discussions. By opting for the full max contract, James forewent the opportunity to enable the Lakers to pursue additional players through mechanisms like sign-and-trade or the taxpayer mid-level exception.

However, this choice placed the team slightly above the second apron, a threshold they seek to remain under to retain flexibility in roster management and trade possibilities.

To rectify the salary cap situation and ensure compliance with the second apron limit set at $188.9 million, talks between the Lakers and LeBron James' representatives have purportedly discussed the prospect of James accepting a slight reduction in his $104-million contract.

This adjustment aims to alleviate the financial strain on the team and prevent restrictive limitations on potential trades and roster enhancements, ultimately securing the Lakers' ability to navigate the competitive landscape of the NBA successfully.

