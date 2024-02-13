LeBron James Rumors: Mystery NBA Teams Hopeful They Can Land Lakers Star at Discount if They Draft Bronny

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to work hard to avoid making another Play-In Tournament appearance.

The iconic franchise struggled to show consistency throughout the season and sits in 9th place in the Western Conference.

However, as they try their best on the court, they have LeBron James’ future to think about. According to reports, the superstar has a chance of leaving the Lakers.

The four-time NBA champion has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024–25 season. A few NBA teams think he will make a compelling argument while declining it.

What did Marc Stein say?

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported on Monday: "I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster. The number of teams can be perhaps more."

James has made it very apparent that he hopes to join his son as an NBA player.



What did James say?

James was very clear about how he wanted things with Bronny.

In an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin in January 2023, LeBron stated: "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny."

"We didn't have to be on the same team," he continued.

James added: "Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don't mean [guarding each other the entire game] because I'm a centre right now or whatever the team needs me to do."

"He's a point guard. But doing the whole Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. thing would be my dream. Undoubtedly, that would be perfect."

LeBron and Bronny's form

LeBron James may be 39 years old but he remains one of the best players in the league. His form and fitness are crucial to the Lakers having a positive win percentage.

This season, James has averaged 24.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game.

There is little doubt that he can play alongside his son in the NBA because he appears to be a player with several seasons left if he can stay injury-free.

It's entirely unclear if Bronny James is prepared to take that risk. During 16 games (six starts) this season, the USC freshman only averages 5.8 points, three rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Although he has demonstrated that he can play strong defense and can be a playmaker, some NBA executives will be concerned about his 27.1 percent three-point shooting and inability to create offense consistently.

That is unless they believe LeBron would sign with their team if they drafted Bronny.

If acquiring his son would help the Lakers land LeBron in free agency, then using a draft pick to do so would be a wise use of resources, as many teams would undoubtedly trade at least a first-round pick to acquire James.

