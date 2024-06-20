LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and other NBA stars spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Concert Amid Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert rocked Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, drawing a crowd that included NBA legends. LeBron James, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook all made an appearance at the Kia Forum.

Local icons DeRozan and Westbrook danced together at the concert, which celebrated Juneteenth. Harden was captured in a video hanging out with rapper Rick Ross. LeBron sat near the stage during YG's performance earlier in the evening. LeBron's attendance at The Pop Out came shortly after he was seen dancing to Not Like Us last month.

NBA stars picking sides in Kendrick Lamar-Drake's beef?

LeBron James attending the concert may look unscrupulous to the unsuspecting eyes, but it's quite interesting given how hands-in-gloves he is with rapper Drake. Drake, for most of last month, has been feuding with Lamar publicly.

Chicago Bulls star and Compton native DeMar DeRozan was also there. As Kendrick rapped Not Like Us, he added, "I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither," referring to DeRozan's nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef explained

The concert's title, The Pop Out — Ken and Friends, is inspired by Lamar’s song Not Like Us, where he raps, “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n—s / Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ’em.” This track, a diss aimed at Drake, was released a month ago and has climbed the charts, becoming one of the most successful songs in their ongoing feud.

Taking a close look at the feud's timeline, it's an understatement to say the rappers held no bars (or prison) going at each other's throats. They have insulted each other’s looks, throwing out accusations of pe--philia, and made claims of illegal children.

All of which reached a semblance of conclusion in Drake’s The Heart Part 6, in which the rapper appeared to be tired of the fight.

Drake recently referenced this beef in a verse on Sexyy Red’s U My Everything, rapping over Metro Boomin’s diss beat BBL Drizzy. Metro initially ignited the feud with Lamar’s appearance on his song Like That, a collaboration with Future released in March.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook vibed to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss tracks

During the NBA In-Season Tournament, Like That, the track that sparked this year’s rapper rivalry, was a staple in LA Lakers warm-ups. LeBron and his teammates couldn't resist dancing to it at the Crypto.com Arena.

Last month, “King James” and his wife Savannah were seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us. This video clip convinced many rap fans about who won the battle between Lamar and Drake.

This single is hailed by many as Lamar’s best and most successful jab at Drizzy. Numerous hip-hop publications have called it one of the greatest pieces ever recorded.