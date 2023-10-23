LeBron James says ‘there will be a time’ to respond to current NBA champs Nuggets over last season's trash talk

LeBron James became the subject of scornful remarks early in his career. Given his high-profile status and buzz, making him a prime target was hardly surprising. Specifically, over the past few months, LeBron has been in the crosshairs of two of his playoff adversaries from last season. The meltdown of Dillon Brooks with the Grizzlies was not just amusing at the time but will likely be a memorable part of LeBron's career.

LeBron, as usual, remained mostly silent about it. Except for a couple of Instagram posts aimed at Brooks and Denver, LeBron refrained from responding to the media about either situation irrespective of what was said. When questioned on Saturday about whether he would retort to the verbal assaults, particularly from Brooks and the Nuggets, LeBron replied, quoting Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, “There will be a time when I will respond. I don’t know when that time will be. Maybe it isn't now. But the time will come when everyone will get their answer.”

LeBron has seldom engaged in a verbal exchange in the media, despite receiving a significant amount of criticism, especially in the later parts of his career. This stoic endurance was highly noticeable during the Grizzlies series when Brooks was firing salvos at any given opportunity, whereas LeBron and the entire Lakers team deliberately chose not to retaliate.

LeBron James's enduring hunger for success and victory

LeBron James, following the retirements of Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala, now holds the position as the officially oldest active player in the NBA. Yet, those anticipating Father Time's toll on him may have to prolong their wait.

In the pre-season, James demonstrated impressive physical vigor. Although he performed in merely three of the six preseason games played by the Los Angeles Lakers, he noticeably reverted to his customary style every time he chose to exhibit his offensive prowess. Moreover, James maintains his motivation for playing at an exceptionally high level and, certainly, securing his fifth NBA championship.

Often, it's not the physical capabilities of aging top-tier athletes that wear off first, but their drive, aspiration, and energy for the sport. Last season saw James seemingly playfully consider retiring in public, only to later assert he would prolong his career several weeks later.

