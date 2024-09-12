LeBron James Shares Heartfelt Message to A’ja Wilson after Her Record-Breaking Performance

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces has broken Jewell Loyd's record for the WNBA's all-time single-season scoring. Wilson now holds 956 points for the season, surpassing Loyd's 2023 record of 939.

She achieved the record-breaking point with a jumper from the free throw line, 26.4 seconds before halftime, in the Aces' 86-75 victory over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. Wilson finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.

LeBron James shared a heartfelt message for A'ja Wilson after she set the new WNBA record in the game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

James praised her achievement, tweeting a congratulatory message after Wilson posted about the milestone on her X feed:

"STRAIGHT Buckets!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS! Love to see it!"

James has mentored Wilson since her college days, frequently supporting her successes. Wilson also often wears his signature shoes during games.

A'ja Wilson broke the WNBA season scoring record while wearing a pair of Nike LeBron 21 PEs. She led the Aces to an 86-75 victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever by scoring 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, making two steals, and blocking three shots.

LeBron James is confident that A'ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA. He expressed this belief while discussing Wilson's MVP-level performance during Team USA's Olympic preparations.

James also believes the Aces are still contenders for a third title, despite their inconsistent performance this season. Las Vegas, the two-time defending champions, holds a 23-13 record and is in fourth place. However, they haven't delivered a dominant campaign since the season started. While they have shown flashes of brilliance, other teams have caught up in talent, making the Aces appear more vulnerable since 2022.

Advertisement

Still, with Wilson on the team, their chances of a three-peat remain strong. She continues to outperform her rivals night after night, and with her championship experience, Las Vegas remains a top favorite for the postseason.

ALSO READ: New York Liberty Injury Report: Will Sabrina Ionescu Play Against Dallas Wings on September 12?