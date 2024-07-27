LeBron James Shares Honest Opinion on South Sudan’s All-Black Olympics Outfit

South Sudan is one of two African nations to qualify for basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. They have recently been in the news for various reasons, one of which is the attire they wore at the opening ceremony on July 26.

Their classy look was admired by many sports enthusiasts. Additionally, LeBron James, who is in Paris aiming to lead Team USA to gold once again, was particularly impressed by the Sudan team's attire. Let’s read what the American basketball star has to say about it!

LeBron James shares his thoughts on South Sudan’s All-Black Olympics outfit

South Sudan, ranked 33rd in the world, will represent its nation in the Olympics events. The team was also present at the opening ceremony wearing a classy all-black outfit that took the attention of many.

League Fits quickly took to Instagram to share the picture of the team with a caption that read, “south sudan was the best-dressed basketball team at the opening ceremonies.”

Check the post below:

Shortly after the post went viral, LeBron James remarked, expressing admiration to the Sudan teammates, and wrote, “Them boys was clean AF!!!!”

It's worth noting that on July 20, South Sudan and Team USA faced off in a pre-Olympic exhibition match in London. The game ended with James’ squad narrowly securing victory by just one point.

Nonetheless, the South Sudan team is all set to showcase their strong performance in a matchup against Puerto Rico on July 28.

A closer look into LeBron James and his Team USA participation in the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics is a one-of-a-kind multi-sports event that will see nearly 80 current or former NBA players competing in the matches. Team USA has extremely talented players on its roster and is in the quest to win the gold medal for the fifth time straight.

The players' list includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Kevin Durant. They are all set to make their first game against Team Serbia stand out on July 28.

It is worth noting that the Paris Olympics will be James’ final outing. The 39-year-old player first appeared in the Olympics some twenty years ago. He was then seen running for the gold in 2008 and 2012, respectively, where he also won the gold with his Redeem Team.

Now, it will be intriguing to witness how Team USA performs in the Olympic basketball games and closely follow LeBron James in his final appearance.

