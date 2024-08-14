LeBron James Slammed by NBA Analyst for Scolding Young Fan After USA’s Gold Medal Win: ‘Weak A** Look’

LeBron James was instrumental in leading Team USA to victory at the 2024 Olympics, helping secure the gold medal by scoring 14 points, dishing out 10 assists, and grabbing 6 rebounds in the final game against France, which ended with a score of 98-87. His outstanding all-around performance earned him the Olympic MVP title. Alongside key contributions from teammates Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, James highlighted the pride of representing their country and the crucial role teamwork played in their success.

However, just a day before the campaign in Paris concluded, the Los Angeles Lakers legend faced criticism for an unusual incident involving a young fan. After the victory over France, Team USA members decided to celebrate, and James, understandably, was surrounded by fans as he exited a car.

Among the crowd was a young admirer who hoped to take a photo with James. Instead of accommodating the request, James appeared to have a tense exchange with the fan, refusing the selfie and reportedly saying, “Stop. Don’t do that,” in an assertive tone.

Several reports suggest that James reacted this way only after the fan allegedly used a racial slur. If these claims are true, James should not be criticized for his response, as the young fan would have brought the situation upon himself.

This incident has become the main topic of discussion, with an analyst from Fox Sports Radio, Rich Davis, recently weighing in. Davis initially understood that the young fan might have invaded LeBron James' privacy by getting too close, but he was surprised by the tone of the 6'9" forward's voice.

“My first instinct was ‘yeah, gotta give some people space.’ But the more I thought about it and looked at it… Just take a listen to the tone in LeBron’s voice… The fans are what make you, and when it comes to kids, that’s different,” Davis remarked.

As the host of the “Covino and Rich” show, Davis also criticized LeBron's reaction to the young fan following his impressive gold medal run, calling it a “weak-a** look.”

“You’re in Paris for one last day after winning a gold medal. I just thought it was a weak-a** look,” Davis said.

Davis and others criticizing LeBron James have a point. The four-time MVP could have declined the young fan’s request in a much more courteous manner, preserving a memorable moment for the fan.

LeBron James also cast doubt on his participation in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. After winning gold in Paris, he mentioned, "No, I can't see myself playing in L.A." At 43, James finds it hard to imagine competing again, even though he had similar doubts before the Paris Games. His comments reflect the broader uncertainty among aging stars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant about their future involvement with Team USA.

