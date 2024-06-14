LeBron James’ Son Bronny Gets Spotted Working Out With Lakers Ahead of NBA Draft, Sparking Rumors: Report

The Los Angeles Times, Dan Wokie reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have recently conducted a workout session with Bronny James, son of existing star player and NBA icon, LeBron James. It seems that a father and son playing concurrently on the same NBA team could become a reality.

During the NBA draft combine, Bronny James sparked the Lakers' interest by showcasing his athletic prowess, the potential for defense, and sharpshooting skills, according to Wokie.

LeBron James is stepping into his 22nd NBA season next fall. He has the potential to become a free agent this coming summer if he opts out of his player option. If Bronny James begins playing in the NBA in the coming season, they would make history as the league's first concurrently playing father-son duo.

After their fathers, several players have entered the NBA, but none played simultaneously.

LeBron James shared his thoughts on his son's career aspirations at the end of the Lakers’ season. He stated that as a young man, Bronny has to follow his passion and choose the way he wants his career to unfold.

Last season, after one year of college basketball at Southern California, Bronny James averaged figures of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

For the first time, the NBA has decided to span the draft event over two days, on June 26th and 27th.

Rich Paul opens new doors for Bronny James ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft

As of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James, steered by Rich Paul, is set to explore new possibilities. The expected final destination of James is one of the focal points of this summer as its situation could set off a sequence of events.

The question remains will the Lakers welcome him? Is LeBron James going to join him, regardless of the team James is drafted to? Will a team risk drafting him to utilize his leverage in possible talks for a trade with the Lakers?

The earlier thought was that James would only be willing to workout for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, and it practically confirmed that his landing spot would be in either of these teams.

But according to NBA expert Marc Stein from The Stein Line, there's a possible shift in the way things are. He shares that Rich Paul, James' agent, is mulling over securing more team workouts in the course of the draft.

"Up until now, the intention was for Bronny James to limit his pre-draft in-person meetings to a couple of teams only: The Suns and the Lakers. But this is about to change... According to Rich Paul, James' agent, they are contemplating some 'extra' invitations that they are still assessing for potential workout sessions," Stein reveals.

The Lakers, who hold the second round's 55th overall pick, could certainly rest their hopes on Bronny James, but the player from USC is still considering other options. Whether this is a strategic move to nudge the Lakers to trade up for Bronny or if he genuinely has other interests is yet to unfold.

