LeBron James’ Son Bronny Rumored to Be Dating Salli Richardson’s Daughter Parker Whitfield

Buzz is strong that Bronny James has found a new girlfriend. The son of NBA legend, LeBron James, has grabbed the spotlight after being seen alongside Parker Whitfield, the daughter of American actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photos from the event showed Bronny sitting courtside with his brother Bryce during Team USA's semi-final basketball match against Serbia, cozying up to a brunette who was later identified as Parker Whitfield. Parker, the daughter of prominent American actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield, had until now largely stayed out of the public eye.

This wasn't the first time the pair were spotted together. According to Sports Illustrated, Bronny and Parker were also seen at an earlier match where the U.S. men's national basketball team triumphed over Brazil. Although Bronny follows Parker on Instagram, it's unclear whether their relationship is purely platonic or something more.

Parker Whitfield, like Bronny, comes from a family well-versed in the entertainment industry. Her mother, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, is a well-known actress and television director who gained fame in the 1990s, starring in films such as The Great White Hype, Antwone Fisher, and I Am Legend.

As a director, she has helmed episodes of acclaimed TV series like See, Dear White People, Altered Carbon, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty—a show that covers the Los Angeles Lakers, the very team LeBron James plays for.

Parker’s father, Dondré Whitfield, is also a seasoned actor with a resume that includes work alongside Hollywood stars like John Travolta, Helen Mirren, and Michael B. Jordan. He has appeared in TV series such as All My Children, The Event, and Mistresses. Salli and Dondré, who met in 1997, have been married since 2002 and also have a son named Dre.

Currently, Parker is attending Spelman College and rarely gets spotted along with her parents.

Despite her Hollywood lineage, Parker Whitfield has managed to maintain a low profile. Her Instagram account is private, and little is publicly known about her, apart from occasional glimpses shared by her parents on social media.

