LeBron James’ Son Bryce Ensures Dad Looks Right for Postgame Interview After Olympic Gold Medal Win

LeBron James and son Bryce shared a heartwarming moment right after Team USA beat France in a suspense-filled gold medal game. Bryce was all smiles when he approached LeBron and appreciated his father’s gold medal win by making sure the four-time champion looked fine for the cameras.

James was surrounded by friends and Family when the U.S Men’s team defeated hosts France 98-87. Speaking on his family’s presence during his big night, James was overcome with appreciation and gratitude:

“It means everything. It’s why I do it. I do it for my family.” James continued, “My wife takes care of the business man, she’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position to be able to do what I do and love the game. I love it. So to have my wife and my two boys and daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything.”

James concluded his fourth Olympic games with a bang. Averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals a game, the 20-time All-Star took home the MVP honors, beating out Steph Curry and Victor Wembanyama .

“It’s an honor. I don’t know who the voting committee, or whatever the case maybe, but super humbled that they even voted (for) me. But it came with us winning gold and that’s what’s more important for me.”

LeBron was instrumental in getting team USA to the final as he scored 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists against the surprisingly dominant Serbians. The king kept his momentum against the mighty French, dropping 14 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.

James’ participation for the 2028 Olympics remains shrouded in suspicion. It’s no secret that the world’s biggest basketball star will turn 43 by the time the world’s biggest athletic competition arrives in the Lakers' backyard.

Fans didn’t expect the NBA's biggest stars to headline Team USA for the Summer Olympics. But the stars aligned and ‘The Avengers’ united to bring home the gold medal.

“We didn’t like the way we played last summer. So we put together this team very fast. We had to come together in less than a month and it was good for us to be able to do that.” said James.

Could a similar scenario play out when the U.S host their fifth summer games in 2028, only time will tell.