LeBron James' Son Bryce Trolls Father With Iconic 'Smiling Through It All’ Meme

The James family is incredibly close, and humor flows freely among them, often at LeBron James’s expense. The latest instance of this happened recently when Bryce Maximus, LeBron's younger son, decided to impersonate one of his dad's funniest social media moments for no apparent reason.

LeBron is a goldmine for memes, making him a popular figure for humor in the NBA community. Bryce recently took to social media to recreate one of the most hilarious memes of his father.

READ MORE: Do You Know LeBron James Will Make More Money Than Michael Jordan Did in His NBA Career With 2-Year Lakers Extension?

Bryce James recreates LeBron James’ ‘Can't believe this my life’ meme

Bryce, at 17 years old, is heading into his senior year of high school. Unlike his brother Bronny, who has been in the spotlight lately, Bryce is still developing his game and aiming to join a good college basketball program.

Meanwhile, Bryce is enjoying some playful jabs at his dad. He posted a picture on his Instagram stories, recreating LeBron's iconic 2018 meme. He mimicked the famous shot of his dad in a pool with the caption, “Smiling through it all. Can’t believe this is my life.”

Although Bryce isn’t as highly rated as Bronny, he still ranks in the top 175 nationally according to 247Sports. As a 2025 prospect, he has offers from Duquesne and Ohio State and recently had a hilarious viral moment.

Advertisement

Time will tell if Bryce can join Bronny and LeBron in the NBA, but he's already following in his dad’s meme footsteps.

The origin of LeBron James' ‘Smiling through it all’ meme

The original meme, posted by LeBron in 2018, is one of his most famous. According to 'Know Your Meme,' LeBron posted the photo to his Instagram story after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham told him to "Shut up and dribble" following his critical comments about Donald Trump.

On February 16, 2018, Laura Ingraham responded to LeBron’s anti-Trump comments with, "Shut up and dribble." That same day, LeBron posted a story on his Instagram @KingJames, featuring him in a pool, smiling at the sun, with the caption, "Smiling through it all, can't believe this my life."

On December 26, 2018, Redditor /u/KingDurGoat edited LeBron's story to show him in an MRI room with the caption, "When the MRI comes back negative." This post garnered over 300 upvotes in five years.

Advertisement

On September 13, 2021, the Twitter page @XXL shared a version of the meme edited to read, "Suffering tremendously through it all," receiving over 3,000 likes in three years. This is how the meme became widely known.

READ MORE: Bronny James Contract: How Much Will LeBron James’ Son Make With Lakers?

Bryce James doesn’t think he will get the chance to play in the NBA with LeBron James

During a recent Instagram live, Bryce James was asked about the possibility of playing in the NBA with his father, similar to his brother Bronny. Bryce expressed doubt, noting that his father would be 42 by the time he might join the league.

“I ain’t going to lie - that’s OD. Waiting until I… Nah, that’s too much.” He continued that his father is going to be in the league when he’s drafted and that he’s going to be 42.

LeBron has expressed a desire to play with both his sons in the NBA. However, waiting until Bryce is drafted in 2026 or 2027 might be too challenging even for him. Despite taking excellent care of his body and defying age, LeBron acknowledges that his career's end is approaching.

Advertisement