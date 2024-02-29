Lebron James’ son’s heart attack: Here’s everything you need to know about Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James’ son Bronny James is now 19, but he scared his father last year. On July 25, 2023, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC). This could have been career-ending for Bronny James as he like his father is set to pursue the NBA dream.

What happened to Bronny James?

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, experienced a heart attack at a University of Southern California basketball practice in Los Angeles last year. Following medical evaluations by experts from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and the Morristown Medical Center, doctors determined that the cause of the ‘sudden cardiac arrest’ was an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect that can and will be treated’ which was told according to a family spokesperson.

Bronny James, an incoming freshman at USC (University of South California), experienced a heart attack during collegiate basketball practice on July 24, 2023, and was transported to Cedars-Sinai's ICU, where he was ‘fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable’, according to the hospital. He was discharged after two days.

USC coach spoke on Bronny James going through “sudden cardiac arrest”

James suffered a heart attack during training. This sent shockwaves across the world, and many who were present at the occasion recently recounted their experiences while talking with Orange County Register. USC Trojans assistant coach Eric Mobley provided a comprehensive account of what occurred.

Advertisement

He said, “Coach (Andy Enfield) blew the whistle to get back on the baseline. I was standing up, and Bronny was right behind me, probably about two feet away. And I just heard this thump on the ground. BOOM! I turned around, I’m lookin’ around and I looked down, and he was on the ground. ... I thought (Bronny) was having a seizure. I didn’t think he was having cardiac arrest. Because he kind of had his eyes rolling back in his head. So, I’ve seen plenty of people go into seizure mode – I was just trying to get him on his side.”

Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James has recovered and is finally looking to take part in NBA Draft 2024.

ALSO READ: How NBA Legend Michael Jordan Provoked Tom Brady to Become NFL GOAT