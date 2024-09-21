LeBron James Spill Beans on What Warriors' Stephen Curry Was Like in Olympics

Since Wilt Chamberlin's time, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have been associated as rivals. Stars from the two teams don't usually combine, but LeBron James gave insight into Stephen Curry's Olympic experience while he was a member of Team USA. Since the two Hall of Famers on the first ballot left France, it wasn't the first encounter either.

Curry just released a video in favor of James. During the GoJo and Golic show, LeBron gave Steph the lowdown. Though this was their first Olympic Games together, the two have a strong bond despite having competed for NBA Finals bragging rights for more than ten years.

Curry had a slow start (7.6 points per game), but he shot 32 points in the semifinals and 24 points on 8–12 from three point range in the gold medal game. James never gave a damn about Curry’s poor shooting start in the Olympics.

“I've talked to him a lot about that and being in his first Olympic Games. He had played in a World Championship before but being part of the Olympics for the first time was new,” shared James. “You could see every single day, every single moment (Curry's form) was right there. I knew the onslaught was going to happen. I knew the barrage and the avalanche was going to come down at some point.”

LeBron continued to advise the team's most proficient shooter to take uncontested 3-pointers.

“We saw it in the semifinals versus Serbia and we saw it in the Finals against the host team France,” James continued. “Steph did what Steph did hitting those big-time shots and putting everybody to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment and I was happy to be alongside him.”

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have two very impressive resumes, as the story of the tape reveals. When discussing Curry's significance to the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga was all praise. Determining a fan's preference is a pointless exercise.

In NBA history, these two All-World players are priceless assets to the Lakers and Warriors. If one player spends a few months on the injured list or retires without warning, neither franchise will survive. It's still entertaining to look at their NBA resumes during the offseason, though.

