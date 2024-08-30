LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant Discussed NBA Team Up During Paris Olympics Claims Former Star

Despite currently being rivals in the Pacific Division, a former NBA star thinks that Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant may have talked about joining forces while they were all in Paris.

On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, Brandon Jennings, who played in the NBA for nine seasons, mentioned, “Listen, it was definitely some conversations happening in Paris. It was definitely some conversations happening in Paris with them. I feel like, with LeBron, KD… I just feel like some conversations happened. And I wouldn’t be surprised.”

During a discussion on Gil’s Arena about the possibility of LeBron James and Stephen Curry teaming up in the NBA, Jennings suggested that there were indeed talks in Paris among the three players about a potential collaboration.

So, it's no shock that with this deal, Curry has now joined his Team USA mates and fellow future Hall of Famers, Kevin Durant and LeBron James, in a very elite circle.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $62.6 million as of Thursday.

Once the Davidson alum officially signs his extension with the Warriors, he’ll be second only to King James in career on-court earnings.

James set a record as the highest-earning player in NBA history after he signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

Additionally, LBJ inked a fresh two-year, $104 million max contract with the Lakers in July, making him the first player in league history to surpass $500 million in on-court earnings. This also means he’ll surpass Michael Jordan’s total career earnings by just playing through his age-40 and 41 seasons.

While Hall of Famers like Nate Thurmond, Rick Barry, and Wilt Chamberlain, along with modern stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, are all considered Warriors legends, Curry is widely seen as the greatest player in franchise history.

At 36 years old, Curry seems set to finish his career in the Bay Area, further solidifying his legendary status.

Who’s next to join the $500 million club? Chris Paul and James Harden will both surpass $400 million in career earnings with their current contracts, but they won’t quite reach the $500 million mark before hanging up their sneakers.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both on track. Jokic is already guaranteed $423 million once he completes his current extension, with plenty more to come if he stays in the NBA. Antetokounmpo will be close to $500 million once his extension wraps up after the 2027-2028 season.

Every generation of NBA stars earns more than the last. Kobe Bryant’s career earnings were just over $328 million, according to basketball-reference. Kevin Garnett made nearly $344 million on the court. It makes you wonder who will become the NBA’s first billion-dollar player. My money’s on Victor Wembanyama ... maybe even Cooper Flagg. No pressure, though.

What’s really mind-blowing about Curry’s career earnings is how he managed to hit the $500 million mark despite signing one of the most team-friendly deals of his era. His rookie extension was a four-year, $44 million contract. At that time, Curry was just a promising young guard with ankle issues—not the MVP and champion he later became.

Cheers to Steph, LeBron, and KD. This truly is a golden era for American basketball stars, and they’re far from finished.

