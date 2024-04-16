Lebron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Are Part Of 11 Confirmed Players For Team USA In Olympics 2024 Roster: Report

The summer Olympics is not far away, and the USA basketball team is trending as they finalize their squad for the mega event.

The USA basketball team will have a plethora of talent and they are the firm favorites to win another gold in the 2024 Paris Games this summer.

What did Adrian Wojnarowski say?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Team USA has reportedly finalized 11 of its 12 roster spots: Golden State's Steph Curry, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Phoenix's Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, Philly's Joel Embiid, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, and Miami's Bam Adebayo.

As of now, however, the depth chart could look something like this:

PG: Curry, Holiday / Haliburton

SG: Booker / Edwards

SF: Durant / Tatum

PF: James / AD

C: Embiid / Adebayo

Team USA have a good mix of youth and experience

The USA team will have a few first-timers when it comes to the Olympics, like Joel Embiid and Steph Curry. On the other hand, Paul George, who won the gold medal before, might not make it in the last 12.

While there may be a few first-timers, Team USA will have the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant as experienced players who have played in the Olympics before and won the gold medal.

Kawhi Leonard - the firm favorite to be the 12th player?

According to Charania, Paul George, Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Kawhi Leonard are in the mix for the final USA position. However, LA Clippers star Leonard is likely to make the cut if he is fit. Kawhi is dealing with a knee injury at this moment.

