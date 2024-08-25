LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic to Work in Olympics Documentary; DETAILS Inside

At the Olympics in Paris, "Dream Team 2.0" accomplished its goal of winning a gold medal. During the Olympics, this team, led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, faced 61 NBA players—much more than the original Dream Team, which only faced nine.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the previous season, and French powerhouses Rudy Gobert, who is currently the reigning four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama were among the formidable international stars.

An upcoming Netflix documentary featuring Olympic highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will prominently feature these NBA stars. Although the documentary series does not yet have an official title, it is anticipated to premiere in early 2025 and consist of six 45-minute episodes.

The same group that produced the highly regarded documentary "The Last Dance," which followed the Chicago Bulls' championship runs with Michael Jordan, will also make this one. Words & Pictures, Higher Ground Productions, and Olympic Channel are working together on the production, which aims to produce another thrilling sports documentary series. This genre has become incredibly popular in recent years.

Even though they were overwhelming favorites, the US team still had many obstacles to overcome, particularly when they played Serbia in the semifinals, where MVP Nikola Jokic led the way. The US team trailed by as much as 17 points in the contest.

But in the closing minutes, they pulled off an incredible comeback, with LeBron James scoring 16 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out ten assists to record his second Olympic triple-double. Curry led the charge with 36 points.

Advertisement

NBA great LeBron James added another feather to his legendary resume, winning Olympic MVP after spearheading Team USA's win of its 17th overall and fifth consecutive gold medal. In six tournament games—all U.S. victories—James averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals each. During Team USA's 98-87 championship victory over France, he contributed his typical calming influence, finishing with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals in just 33 minutes.

James now stands alongside fellow American sensation Kevin Durant (2020) and Manu Ginobili (2004) as the only players in history to have won the title of Olympic MVP. James joined Team USA's Stephen Curry, Serbia's Nikola Jokic, France's Victor Wembanyama, and Germany's Dennis Schroder in the Olympic All-Star Five.

ALSO READ: LeBron James' Replacement Already Identified by L.A. Lakers; Insider Makes Bombshell Claim