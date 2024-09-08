LeBron James Takes a Jibe at Critics Who Claim Lakers Legend Has 'No Skills'; 'Running People Over My Whole Career'

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball players of all time, often compared to Michael Jordan in debates. However, he has also faced significant criticism throughout his career. He has repeatedly been accused of lacking skills and labeled as a superstar who simply overpowers other players due to his physicality.

The 39-year-old athlete has been criticized for his style of play, with some claiming that he lacks basketball intelligence or technical skills, relying solely on his size and strength.

LeBron rarely responds to such trolls, but when he does, it usually makes an impact. Recently, an Instagram account named 'Ibjhistory' shared a compilation of James scoring over his opponents during the 2015 NBA playoffs, showcasing his undeniable skills.

Moreover, the great thing about the video was that it highlighted LeBron's footwork, ball-handling skills, and his ability to create separation from defenders. The compilation also showcased his speed in driving past opponents, followed by his signature spin moves before attacking the rim.

LeBron then shared the Instagram story with a savage caption: "Pure brute strength and just running people over my whole career! No skill detected," James wrote, sarcastically addressing his critics.

The four-time NBA Champion possesses a combination of speed and power that has already made him a specimen. He uses these traits to attack the rim to take advantage in the game. On top of that, he has continuously refined and evolved his skill set over the years.

In addition to his own accomplishments, the basketball legend is eagerly anticipating the moment he gets to share the court with his son, Bronny James, soon. The 19-year-old rising star is expected to play alongside his father, as the Lakers selected Bronny as the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The father-son duo is set to share touches on the court, a moment that will be historic for the James family.

LeBron is well aware that his son has also faced criticism, but he sent an encouraging message to Bronny on Wednesday (September 4). "Keep working, kid, and f**k all the hate/noise! You know your personal legend! THEY DON'T KNOW YOU!" James wrote in his Instagram story, showing his unwavering support for his son.

In fact, the NBA legend is very excited to play with his son. In an episode of The Shop, James said that he is very excited for the training camp. “Having your son work with you is like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back and think, This is really cool,” James said.

The LA Lakers are, however, not the top side this season, but if they somehow land a third star, LeBron James and Bronny can also become the first father-son duo to win Larry O’Brien trophy while playing together. Let’s see if this happens or not.

