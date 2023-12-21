LeBron James thinks Lakers' IST Banner is ‘awesome’ but Shaquille O’Neal has a much more hilarious take on it

NBA fans certainly had a unique, if not bizarre, experience witnessing a championship banner go up in December, two months into the regular season.

Yet, that's exactly what happened when the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their In-Season Tournament win at Crypto.com Arena, potentially paving the way for future IST victors.

Speculation had swirled around how the Lakers would commemorate their win, given that banner ceremonies usually occur on the first night of the regular season for NBA Finals champs.

Unlike some teams, the Lakers generally refrain from putting up banners for conference or division titles. They ultimately chose to honor their accomplishments before their home spectators.

Lebron James warmly received the unusual celebration, calling it "awesome." He hinted that celebrating victories in this manner provides for an endurance runner's spirit throughout the marathon-like season.

With the inaugural event concluded, he noted that fans who hadn't been in Vegas for the IST had the opportunity to join the home-ground celebration.

According to James, it was a memory that would etch itself into the Lakers' folklore.

Shaq's unique perspective on the Lakers' new Black Banner

Shaquille O'Neal, a legend of the franchise, insists that the new banner should not be mistaken for the others in the arena.

"All the other banners are gold, and this one doesn't resemble them. It's like trying to turn this into a Christmas tree by putting stuff on my coffee cup," O'Neal commented on Tuesday's edition of Inside the NBA.

Having led the Lakers to three consecutive titles, O'Neal is no stranger to the process of hoisting a banner at Crypto.com Arena.

His tenure with the Lakers, spanning eight seasons, saw the last three-peat in the NBA from 2000-02.

After O'Neal's transfer to the Miami Heat in the summer of 2004, Los Angeles has gathered three more championship banners from their victories in 2009, 2010, and 2020, having this week added a black one—a first of its kind.

According to O'Neal, not only is this banner a different color than their previous 17 championship ones, but it also signifies something unique.

