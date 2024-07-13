LeBron James to Feature Alongside Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter for EA Sports College Football 25 Weekend Twitch Stream

EA Sports is giving fans a sneak peek into College Football 25 with athletes and celebrities competing in live-streamed matchups on Twitch this weekend.

The event kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with LeBron James joining Hillwood's stream alongside his former high school football coach, Frankie Walker.

Other notable matchups include former Heisman winners Michael Vick and Tim Tebow, as well as Colorado teammates Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. These players will control teams they either played for or have personal ties to.

Who are the celebrities participating in the College Football 25 GameDay Showcase?

Here's the full list of celebrities and the teams they will represent:

Ohio State : LeBron James

: LeBron James Michigan : Donovan Edwards

: Donovan Edwards Michigan State : MMG

: MMG Notre Dame : Shane Gillis

: Shane Gillis Florida : Tim Tebow

: Tim Tebow Miami : Frankie Walker

: Frankie Walker Arizona : Dan Soder

: Dan Soder Texas : Quinn Ewers

: Quinn Ewers Wisconsin : Big Cat

: Big Cat James Madison : PFT Commenter

: PFT Commenter Colorado : Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders Virginia Tech : Michael Vick

: Michael Vick Oregon State : Chad Ochocinco

: Chad Ochocinco Mississippi State: Sketch

Where to watch the College Football 25 Gameday Showcase?

You can watch all the matchups and game mode showcases on the EA Sports College Twitch channel.

The Hunter-Sanders matchup will be particularly interesting since both will play as Colorado. EA Sports is riding the Buffaloes' hype, giving the team an 87 overall rating, which ties them with nine other teams for 16th place nationally.

In addition to the excitement of seeing these stars play the new game, EA Sports will provide a walkthrough of various modes. The Arizona State vs. Florida State stream, featuring Chad Walker and Ben Haumiller, will showcase dynasty mode.

Dynasty mode has three pillars: Build Your Coach, Build Your Program, and Deliver the World of College Football. Players can progress their coach by playing games and achieving various goals.

LeBron James will be using Ohio State in his stream. Despite never attending college, he has always supported the Buckeyes, Ohio’s most successful college football team. Given Akron's recent poor performance, it's no surprise James chose Ohio State over the Zips.

This streaming event is happening as the game is about to be released. The 11-year wait for a new EA Sports college football game ends on July 19.

Schedule of the EA Sports College Football 25 GameDay Showcase

EA Sports has provided the schedule for the College Football 25 GameDay Showcase, detailing when the celebrities will compete over the weekend.

The event starts at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and wraps up at 10 p.m. ET. On Sunday, it begins at 12 p.m. ET and ends at 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Jul. 13

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: LeBron James (Ohio State) and Frankie Walker (Miami)

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Sketch College Football Kickoff Stream

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Donovan Edwards (Michigan) vs. MMG (Michigan State)

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Chad Walker (Arizona State) and Ben Haumiller (Florida State) in a Dynasty 101 developer showcase

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Michael Vick (Virginia Tech) vs. Tim Tebow (Florida)

Sunday, Jul. 14

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Travis Hunter (Colorado) vs. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Quinn Ewers (Texas) vs. Chad Ochocinco (Oregon State)

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Shane Gillis (Notre Dame) vs. Dan Soder (Arizona)

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Big Cat (Wisconsin) and PFT Commenter (James Madison) in a dynasty mode walkthrough

Shilo Sanders cracks LeBron James joke about NFL draft

In an interview with Vegas Sports Today, Shilo Sanders was asked about his brother Shedeur being projected in the top 10 of next year's NFL Draft by some publications.

When asked about Las Vegas and the Raiders, Shilo confidently responded and joked about his father's influence in the draft process.

"You know I'm going to the league, also, right? A cool little package deal [with Shedeur] would be cool," Shilo said with a smile. "If my dad can LeBron James that thang, that'd be great. I'm just playing," he added, laughing.

Shilo was referencing how LeBron James’ son, Bronny, was picked by the Lakers at No. 55 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although Bronny wasn't expected to go in the first round, he was still chosen by his father's team.

The Colorado safety is confident he'll make it to the NFL on his own merits, but he couldn't resist making a timely joke about Bronny's career beginning in the NBA Summer League.