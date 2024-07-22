LeBron James Makes History as First Male Basketball Player to Carry USA Flag at Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

One of the highest distinctions an athlete can obtain is indeed Olympic participation, however, an even more significant accolade is in store for two Team USA athletes at the 2024 Summer Games. The star of the Los Angeles Lakers and three-time Olympic medalist, LeBron James, will have the honor of carrying the Team USA flag during the opening ceremony in the Paris Olympics.

At 39 years old, LeBron will chalk up a record as the first male basketball player, and only the third in the history of the sport, given the privilege to bear the flag. This noteworthy feat, however, isn't solely because the four-time NBA champion is making his Olympic comeback after ten years.

How did LeBron James secure the role of flag bearer for the Olympics?

The United States plans to be led into the Paris Olympics opening ceremony by two chosen bearers one male, and one female, decided by their colleagues from Team USA. These individuals lead the delegation of more than 350 athletes onto the most prestigious stage globally.

On Monday, Team USA made a public announcement that LeBron James would be their male flag bearer for the 2024 Olympics' opening ceremony. On Tuesday, the ruling body anticipates making public its choice for a female flag bearer.

Members of Team USA, through a poll conducted by the Team USA Athletes' Commission, elected James as an Olympic flag bearer. His selection by his peers doesn't come as a surprise. The 39-year-old is participating in his fourth Olympics and has previously ushered Team USA to gold during the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 games.

Advertisement

James, who has scored a total of 273 points, sits third on the high-scorers list for American men in the Olympics, trailing only Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. If things go according to plan for Team USA in Paris, he could surpass Anthony.

ALSO READ: How to Watch USA vs Germany Basketball on July 21: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up in pursuit of Olympic gold

Given his age, this year would be the last Olympic appearance for James and he is well-positioned to acquire his third gold medal with a roster filled with league stars this year. He not only has Anthony from the Lakers by his side but also partners with Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry.

James and Curry teaming up has been a spectacle given their past heated clashes, and Curry even acknowledged the surreal feeling of playing beside the King. Nonetheless, the pair has already developed a robust on-court rapport and is ready to propel the Americans far into the tournament.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans Troll Drake for Posting KD, Steph Curry, and SGA While Ignoring LeBron James Ahead of Paris Olympics: ‘Not Like Us Effect’