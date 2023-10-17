‘LeBron James, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods combined’: Amazing Virat Kohli stat played role in cricket’s 2028 LA Olympics inclusion

Cricket is finally a part of the Olympics and Virat Kohli might have a huge contribution to this achievement. The Sports Directors of LA 2028 IOC (International Olympic Committee) recently revealed the news of cricket's inclusion in the Olympics 2028.

In his statement, the Sports Director also praised Virat Kohli, comparing him with other sporting legends such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods. Without any delay, let's see what the Sports Director said about Virat Kohli. Here we go!

Niccolo Campriani mentioned Virat Kholi while revealing the news of cricket as a part of the 2028 Olympics

Virat Kohli has such a magnificent aura that even people with the least knowledge of cricket are his fans. The Indian cricketer has an impressive record of 77 centuries and 25,000 International runs. In addition to a long list of memorable moments in the role of a cricketer, captain, and someone who truly cares about making society a better place for the upcoming generation. Virat Kohli has a special place in the hearts of his fans.

Nevertheless, Niccolo Campriani turns out to be one of the fans of Virat Kohli. According to TOI, Niccolo Campriani recently revealed in an IOC session the news of Cricket being a part of the 2028 Olympics. During this reveal, the Sports Director of IOC mentioned Virat Kohli and said, "my friend Virat Kohli has 340 Million social media followers, making him the third most followed athlete".

Niccolo Campriani, adding to his statement also compared Virat's social presence more than the combined numbers of other sporting legends such as Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, and LeBron James. It's an honor in itself when the IOC Director praises an Indian cricketer. Niccolo Campriani further in his statement talked about cricket as a part of the Olympics and how this inclusion will have a positive impact on the sport.

Talking about the same, Niccolo said "It is a win-win situation for LA28, IOC, and the cricket community as cricket will be showcased on a global stage.” In addition, he also said, "to grow it beyond traditional cricketing nations and give it access to untapped communities of athletes and fans."It's such good news that cricket is finally a part of the Olympics and will receive more attention from international audiences and people who have yet to discover this wonderful sport."