LeBron James Trash-Talks Son Bronny During Training; Rob Pelinka Reveals

Ahead of the 2024–25 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are about to embark on an exciting phase. The Lakers, led by superstar forward LeBron James, are returning most of their 2023–24 roster.

But LA welcomed two noteworthy newcomers to the team: Bronny James, a 2024 second-round selection, and head coach JJ Redick. LeBron and Bronny James are a fascinating father-son team, and general manager Rob Pelinka told a story to show why.

During a press conference on Wednesday, JJ Redick and Bronn Pelinka were joined by the Lakers general manager, who disclosed an incident in which Bronny and LeBron James trash-talked:

“In our pickup game, I think it was yesterday or two days ago [Bronny] got switched onto LeBron. And LeBron took him baseline and up and under off the glass. The words exchanged afterward were probably more challenging than anyone else,” Pelinka said, via Spectrum Sportsnet.

The words James said to his son were not disclosed by Pelinka, but those who heard must have found the scene humorous.

It is the Lakers' hope that Bronny James becomes a potent two-way player for the team. In his first year at USC, the McDonald's All-American and former ESPN Top 100 player only averaged 4.8 points per game. Nonetheless, James' impressive physical attribute performances at the NBA Draft Combine pleased scouts.

As he continues to grow, James will probably spend a big portion of the 2024–25 season with the Lakers' G League affiliate.

James Sr. wants to help the Lakers go far while maintaining his strong leadership. The 39-year-old is coming off a season in which he shot a career-high 41.0 percent from three-point range and averaged 27.8 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis, and other contributors appear to be putting up a lot of support for James. LA has an opportunity to exact revenge for their 2024 first-round elimination with the returning team.

