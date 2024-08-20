LeBron James Tried To Dwarf Michael Jordan’s Legacy in 2005 Former NBA Player Claims: ‘Make That Other Number 23 Disappear’

When discussing the NBA GOAT debate, one of LeBron James' most remarkable traits is longevity. Even in his 21st year, he continues to be a dominant force, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds, with shooting percentages of 54.0% from the field, 41.0% from three-point range, and 75.0% from the free-throw line in the 2023-24 season.

A former NBA player claimed that as early as 2005, LeBron James had already set his sights on surpassing and even eclipsing Michael Jordan. "The King," according to this player, confidently made this declaration in front of veteran NBA players.

Rashad McCants, who spent four seasons in the NBA, shared on Gil’s Arena that a young LeBron James was determined to outshine Michael Jordan’s iconic #23 with his own #23. McCants mentioned that this happened after the 2005 season, though he didn’t clarify whether it was after the 2004-05 season when the Cavaliers finished with a 42-40 record, or following the 2005-06 season when the team improved to 50-32 and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"A bunch of motherf***ers were at the table, and Bron just happened to say some s**t randomly: ‘I'm trying to make that other number 23 disappear,’” McCants recounted.

“The guy who told me looked up, glanced at everyone else at the table, and said, 'Good luck, young fella.' Now here we are."

LeBron has worn the No. 23 jersey for 15 of his 21 NBA seasons, and this number will rise to 16 out of 22 as he suits up for the Lakers this season. He briefly switched to No. 6 twice—first with the Miami Heat and later with the Lakers—but returned to No. 23 after the league retired No. 6 to honor Bill Russell. Throughout his career, LeBron James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists over 1,492 regular-season games.

Speculation about James' retirement began after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-23 playoffs. However, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers before the 2022-23 season, which included a player option for the 2024-25 season.

He later opted out of that deal and signed a new two-year contract with the Lakers, which includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. This season, LeBron will have the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny James, fulfilling a long-time dream he has often mentioned.

