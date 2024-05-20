LeBron James Unfollows Diddy on Instagram After His Alleged Video of Assaulting Cassie Surfaces Online

LakeShowYo reported, 'LeBron has actively chosen to unfollow Diddy on Instagram,' offering a screenshot of James' altered 'Diddy-free' list of followed accounts as evidence.

Numerous fans were swift to commend James' public relations team, known for successfully maintaining his reputation away from any unfavorable coverage in recent years.

A month earlier, James' 16-year-old son, Bryce, an exceptional high school athlete, was spotted on a trip with Diddy's daughters, coinciding with an ongoing sex trafficking investigation involving the music mogul.

The inquiry triggered a month prior with searches of his residencies in Los Angeles and Miami, relates to allegations of sexual misconduct spanning several decades.

One account implicated an underage victim, and recently released video footage on Friday revealed Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016. Some mentioned that this will likely intensify the currently ongoing investigation.

Avoiding scandals at all costs, James, aged 39, promptly removed tracking of the 54-year-old mogul - igniting streams of speculation about the reasons and implications behind the action.

Bronny James Eyes One-on-One Showdown with LeBron James

Bronny James is navigating the NBA Draft process, wowing scouts during his combine drills and likely boosting his draft viability. Initially, there was doubt about him being drafted, but as time progresses, it seems more likely that Bronny will be picked.

One benefit of this compound is that it allows the media to interview upcoming prospects. Bronny seized this opportunity to do an engaging Q&A where he announced he'd like to challenge LeBron to a one-on-one game, seeing as they haven't played each other recently.

This seems like an obvious choice for Bronny, given his father's NBA prowess. This could be a good test for the former USC Trojan. As he advances through the draft workouts and possibly gets drafted, the anticipation around this potential face-off will intensify.

However, Bronny is keen to debunk the idea that playing with his father in the NBA is a prerequisite. He recently expressed his drive to join the league, but not necessarily as LeBron's teammate.

This is understandable as Bronny has always been under LeBron's spotlight since he began playing competitively. He aims to earn his NBA spot through his skills, not just as bait to attract LeBron.

ALSO READ: Stephen A Smith Comments on Diddy’s Future Following Alleged Video of Assault on Former Girlfriend