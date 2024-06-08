LeBron James Unfollows Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates and Ben Simmons on Instagram

LeBron James seems focused on organizing his social media feed or sending a message, as he recently unfollowed several accounts on X, previously known as Twitter. NBA Alerts, which tracks players' activity on X, reported that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar unfollowed Kendrick Perkins, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin within one hour.

It's not surprising that James unfollowed Perkins. The four-time MVP has every right to be upset with his former teammate after Perkins accused him of trying to steal Kyrie Irving’s moment. Perkins claimed that James was angry because he was no longer playing alongside Irving, now with the Dallas Mavericks.

Perkins stated, “Well, why is he so mad? He had a chance to get him…Here we go again, ‘Bron weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment. This is not about you; your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics, but yet, you so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate no more. Here we go again.”

While James’ response to Perkins’ comment is understandable, his decision to unfollow Simmons and Griffin on X was puzzling. Some fans speculated about the reasons behind it, while others joked about the Lakers star's unusual activity.

James unfollowing two players who were once seen as his potential successors in the league raised eyebrows on social media. Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons may have contributed to this themselves with their lack of activity on X, but some fans speculated that there might be more to the story, especially regarding Simmons.

The Brooklyn Nets star entered the league with much hype and was compared to James in his early years due to his playmaking ability, defensive skills, and physical attributes.

James admired the young star, and his agent, Rich Paul, even signed him to Klutch Sports. However, injuries hampered his career, and he left the agency last year, leading some fans to believe that this might be why James unfollowed him on X.

Although James' exact motive remains unclear, his sudden decision to unfollow the two players, who are seen as his potential successors, cannot be seen as a mere coincidence.

More accounts may be unfollowed in the coming days, and fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his social media activity to see who might be the next target of his summer cleanse if there is one.

Kendrick Perkins Claims Anthony Davis is LeBron James' Best Teammate

LeBron James, a legendary figure for the Los Angeles Lakers, has been widely acknowledged as one of the NBA's greatest players. However, his teammates have played a crucial role in his outstanding success on the court over the years.

In a recent episode of First Take, Kendrick Perkins shared his perspective on LeBron’s best teammate, indirectly suggesting that Anthony Davis holds that title. Perkins justified his view by highlighting the unique chemistry between LeBron and Davis.

“There’s no other player, in my opinion, that compliments [LeBron James] like Anthony Davis… And yes, it was a bubble run. Look at the numbers they were putting up. It was a match made in heaven,” Perkins said.

Their first season as teammates culminated in winning the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. This victory was particularly significant as it secured the Lakers’ 17th championship, tying them with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

The successful partnership between LeBron and Davis during the 2020 season was often referred to as a “bubble run.”

