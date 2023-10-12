LeBron James wanted to quit football but changed his mind after singer Aaliyah’s tragic death

By the time he was a sophomore at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron James had already earned the title of the best basketball prospect globally. However, his love for football kept everyone on their toes, as an injury could potentially sabotage his promising basketball career.

As James stepped into his junior year, most anticipated that he would not return to football. In a surprising turn of events, he appeared in the season's second football match for the Irish, playing the entire season. This unexpected move shocked and worried many NBA spectators. Recently, due to the re-emergence of clips showcasing LeBron's stellar performance on the football field, his decision to play such a high-risk sport became a hot topic on ESPN's NBA Today. Many of the current NBA fans were confused about his decision.

Brian Windhorst then shed light on why LeBron James chose to play football that year. According to Windhorst, the tragic plane crash that led to the untimely demise of Aaliyah, one of LeBron's favorite singers, influenced his decision. Inspired by Aaliyah's loss, LeBron decided he wouldn't let fear dictate his life choices.

It was then that he left the sidelines from where he witnessed the first game of the junior year. With no practice or training, he entered the second game, won 12 matches, scored 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, and etched his name as one of the best receivers in his school's history.

LeBron James applauds Bronny James for Impressive Dunk Video

LeBron James expressed strong admiration for his son, Bronny James, on Tuesday, following a viral video highlighting the younger James's impressive dunking skills.

LeBron took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share his thoughts. He made a bold assertion that Bronny is either equally or close to where he, LeBron, was athletic during similar developmental stages. It's a challenging comparison, considering the unforgettable highlights of LeBron's outstanding performances at high school games. But Bronny, during his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School in California, mesmerized everyone with his highlight-worthy, towering dunks, even though he's five inches shorter than his father.

Bronny, a greatly admired freshman at USC, is set to start his season next month. But his game status remains uncertain because he experienced cardiac arrest from a congenital heart defect during a workout in late July. LeBron, in an update to reporters earlier this month, shared that Bronny's recovery has been "extremely good" and he aims to participate in this season. However, USC has yet to declare him fit to return to practice.

