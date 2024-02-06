LeBron James Wants Lakers To Be Aggresive Before NBA Trade Deadline; Used Knicks Towels To Put Pressure: Report

LeBron James, the superstar forward of the Los Angeles Lakers, sparked a social media frenzy by choosing to wear a New York Knicks towel during a post-match interview at Madison Square Garden.

This caused rampant speculation, with some interpreting it as a veiled wish on James' part to join the Knicks team, while others believed it was James' way of pressuring his current team, the Lakers, into action.

On a recent episode of the Hoop Collective Podcast, Brian Windhorst stated, "[LeBron James] knew perfectly well he was donning a towel branded with the New York Knicks logo on Saturday evening."

He continued, "He was tactically using the Knicks as leverage to crank up the heat on the Lakers.”

Currently, the Lakers occupy the No. 9 seed position in the Western Conference, with the Feb. 8 deadline fast approaching. Windhorst outlined what sacrifices the Lakers might be willing to make to placate James within this season.

Nevertheless, he was keen to emphasize that certain boundaries exist, stating that the Lakers are reluctant to make concessions that include an exchange of draft picks and offloading guard Austin Reaves for a bigger trade deal.

Beyond doubt, James' performance ranks well enough to steer the Lakers toward contention in the Western Conference.

However, they have missed the mark in achieving this so far this season. The Lakers are keen to make strides to sidestep the play-in tournament of the West. However, they still trail by 3.5 games for the No. 6 seed position.

Lakers' Trade Deadline Dilemma and the Uncertain Future

With the imminent trade deadline approaching, the Lakers are under pressure to make dynamic moves as LeBron James expects, to enhance their lineup this season.

Ultimately, only LeBron James can genuinely disclose if his use of the Knicks towel after the Lakers' 113-105 away victory in Manhattan last Saturday carried any hidden message.

In that match, LeBron dominated with a contribution of 24 points, shooting 10-for-19 from the field with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a robust 40 minutes of play—the highest among any Lakers players.

It's plausible that LeBron James is considering this as his last season with the Lakers. He holds a player option worth $51.41 million for the 2024-25 NBA season, thereby providing him an opt-out clause if he intends to move away from Hollywood.

Alternatively, before the forthcoming deadline on Thursday, the Lakers could choose to trade him or pursue different strategies to reinforce their squad that seems currently incapable of maintaining a comfortable 500 at this juncture of the season.

