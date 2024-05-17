Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been declared for the 2024 NBA Draft in April. This decision came after his freshman year at the University of Southern California (USC). Bronny entered the draft while also entering the NCAA transfer portal.

This allows him to remain in the draft and potentially become a professional player. Also, Bronny can withdraw from the draft by the deadline (June 16th, 2024) and play college basketball elsewhere (as facilitated by the transfer portal).

On the other hand, the Lakers are looking for a new head coach after letting go of Darvin Ham. Former NBA player and current analyst JJ Redick has emerged as a surprising candidate for the job. FYI, LeBron James and JJ Redick also co-host a podcast together called Mind the Game. It launched in 2024 and focuses on in-depth basketball discussions.

Now, according to sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, LeBron James is pushing for the Los Angeles Lakers to use a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft to select his son, Bronny James. This would allow LeBron and Bronny to share the court. Smith also suggests LeBron prefers JJ Redick, a retired NBA sharpshooter and former teammate, to be the Lakers' next head coach.

What are the uncertainties when it comes to LeBron James' wishes?

Well, the Los Angeles Lakers will make decisions based on what they believe is best for the team, not just LeBron's preferences.

Bronny is considered a promising prospect, but some analysts believe he might not be a guaranteed lottery pick. A second-round selection for the Lakers depends on his draft position.

JJ Redick has no prior coaching experience at the professional level. While his basketball IQ is respected, the Lakers might prioritize coaches with a proven track record.

Will LeBron James continue playing for the Los Angeles Lakers?

LeBron James' next team is a hot topic of discussion as he enters free agency this offseason. LeBron has a player option for the 2024-25 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. This means he can choose to stay with the Lakers or become a free agent.

James has spent the last six years in Los Angeles and expressed a desire to play with his son. The Lakers potentially drafting Bronny could be a strong incentive to stay. There have been rumors about interest from teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he began his career.

Also, LeBron's desire to win another championship will likely be a major factor. He'll want to join a team with a strong supporting cast. The Lakers' ability to improve their roster this offseason will influence LeBron's decision.