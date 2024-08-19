LeBron James Was THIS Close to Being Traded During 2024 Season, Reveals NBA Insider

It is hard to picture LeBron James in a jersey other than that of the Los Angeles Lakers’. But things got almost certain around this season.

During the tumultuous 2024 NBA season, rumors swirled about the possibility of the legendary LeBron James being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. The team found themselves in a less than stellar position, with a 25-25 record, leading to increased speculations about James potentially leaving the Lakers.

As the trade deadline approached, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Golden State Warriors were on the verge of acquiring the basketball icon. Sources disclosed that talks between the two teams were serious enough to warrant consideration, with the prospect of seeing LeBron James join forces with the likes of Steph Curry tantalizing fans and industry insiders alike.

Marc Stein, in his report, said, “Yet league sources say that the reported talks between the teams at the time never got that far, in large part because James’ agent Rich Paul was adamantly opposed to the idea of James swapping Southern California for Northern California."

The potential trade was reportedly halted by LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, who vehemently opposed the idea of relocating James from Southern California to Northern California. Despite some owner-to-owner dialogue between the Warriors' Joe Lacob and the Lakers' Jeanie Buss and the Warriors' star Draymond Green's determined efforts to persuade James to consider the move, Paul urged both teams to abandon the concept.

The experienced agent aimed to shield James from potential criticism over what would have been his fourth career team change. Ultimately, the trade did not come to fruition, leaving the fate of LeBron James with the Lakers intact.

In the wake of the trade speculation, both the Lakers and the Warriors saw their playoff hopes dwindle, with the Lakers ultimately making the playoffs but facing an early exit in a five-game series against the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Warriors missed out on postseason action after finishing 10th in the Western Conference.

This turn of events leaves many wondering what might have been had the trade gone through, particularly with the potential impact LeBron James could have had on the Warriors' season. Despite the close call, James remains with the Lakers, where he now has the unique opportunity to share the court with his eldest son, Bronny.

