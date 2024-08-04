LeBron James' Wholesome Reaction to New Kobe Bryant and Gigi Statue Outside Lakers' Arena

Though LeBron James is currently leading the men's basketball team of Team USA in Paris on their quest to win a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, he is still aware of the happenings with the NBA and his Los Angeles Lakers back home. The Lakers unveiled the second of three planned statues of franchise legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, on Friday afternoon.

The Lakers and the NBA have made it a mission to ensure that Kobe and Gigi are never forgotten since their unexpected deaths in 2020 following their involvement in a helicopter crash. Though James is concentrating on the Olympics, he took a moment to respond quickly to the Kobe statue on social media. Their unveiling of the second statue has received a lot of praise.

Bryant's tragic death shocked the world, and his impact on the NBA and basketball players worldwide is incalculable. Because of this, it's wonderful to see the Lakers making statues in their honor because it guarantees that their legacy will live on—though it's likely that this never would have happened in the first place.

James was the most recent person to comment on the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the most recent statue of Bryant, which further guarantees that Kobe and Gigi will always be remembered. The Lakers did a very touching thing, and the good news is that another statue will be erected in their honor. Fans will undoubtedly be watching for that, but for the time being, it appears that everyone—including James himself—will be in awe of the most recent statue.

Kobe Bryant had an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Along with the team, he won five NBA titles and received two NBA Finals MVP awards. In addition to being the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), Kobe was an 18-time NBA All-Star, a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team, and the MVP of the NBA Finals twice. As the highest-scoring player in Lakers history, Bryant also has the distinction of being the first guard in NBA history to play 20 seasons in the league.

Beyond the basketball court, Kobe Bryant's influence could be seen in the fields of storytelling and philanthropy. He took a keen interest in several charitable causes, such as the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, which worked to better the lot of underprivileged kids and families.

