LeBron James Will Do ‘Everything in His Power’ to Win 2024 Olympics and Surpass Michael Jordan Says Former Teammate

The countdown to the Paris Olympics has begun, and as the oldest GOAT in NBA history, LeBron James has the golden opportunity to serve as the flag bearer for the championship. His latest pursuit is adding a compelling chapter to his storied career, which has been making headlines. With his NBA journey potentially nearing its end, James is setting his sights on a new goal: winning a third Olympic gold medal.

At 39, the greatest of all time remains a formidable presence on the court, and his focus now extends beyond the NBA to the international stage. Despite his many historic moments and medals, James is eager to add another achievement to his impressive list. Recently, a viral conversation with his former teammate revealed James’ ultimate aim for the Paris Olympics, and it might surprise you.

On 23rd July NBA on ESPN X (formerly Twitter) added a new post where Kendrick Perkins, former teammate of James said, “If LeBron James can get one up on [Michael Jordan] in that category, you best believe he's going to do everything in his power to do that."

While fans speculate whether this will be LeBron James’ last Olympics, his recent two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers suggests otherwise. However, there's no official confirmation from James or his close associates about this being his final Olympic appearance.

Advertisement

In a candid conversation with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James acknowledged the possibility that this could be his last run in the league. His decision to stay with the Lakers highlights his commitment to finishing his NBA career strong and pursuing further accolades. As he nears the end of his NBA journey, James is also focusing on his international aspirations, particularly the upcoming Paris Olympics.

James’ pursuit of a third Olympic gold medal is more than just a quest for another trophy; it's a strategic move to bolster his claim as the greatest basketball player ever. His former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, has highlighted this ambition, noting that James is determined to surpass Michael Jordan in this aspect of his career

ALSO READ: Newark HS Cancels ‘Nuttin Butt Azz’ Basketball Tournament After Controversial Twerking Video Outrages Board Members

The upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris could be pivotal. James’ recent performances with Team USA have shown his readiness to lead, as he excelled in the latter part of the exhibition games, scoring 45 points in crucial moments against South Sudan and Germany. Although James already has two gold medals, a third would set him apart from Jordan, who also holds two golds.

Advertisement

The impact of this potential achievement on James' legacy remains a topic of debate. While a third gold medal would enhance his resume, it is his overall career longevity and consistent high-level performance that serves as the strongest arguments for his greatness.

Meanwhile, another player, Kevin Durant, is also in the running for a significant milestone. Durant, who is sidelined with a calf strain, could win his fourth gold medal if Team USA triumphs in Paris, setting a new record for the most Olympic golds in USA men’s basketball history.

In a nutshell, as LeBron James approaches the twilight of his NBA career and currently focussing on the 2024 Olympics. His words and aim reveal a strategic effort to cement his place in basketball history.

Whether or not he surpasses Michael Jordan, his dedication to this goal will be an inspiration to the upcoming stars for the true definition of “success”. What do you think? Share with us in the comments.

Advertisement