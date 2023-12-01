LeBron James will skip Lakers game to watch son Bronny James make basketball return after cardiac arrest

Trigger Warning: This article has references to cardiac arrest.

On Thursday, LeBron James and his family received uplifting news: Bronny, the NBA Legend's eldest son, had been given full clearance to resume basketball activities following his offseason cardiac arrest scare.

The current plan involves a final checkup at USC for James this week, culminating in a return to practice and, soon after, his debut as a Trojan on the game court.

Despite his demanding schedule as a Los Angeles Lakers player, LeBron James Senior plans to ensure his presence at Bronny's debut game.

"It's an exciting time. I eagerly await his first game. I've informed my teammates that if their game overlaps with ours on the same day, I'll catch theirs in the next game," declared James, emphasizing "Family over everything."

The Lakers cannot afford to miss James in any game. This season, they endured a loss of 97 points in the 334 minutes played without James.

Currently standing at 11-9, the Lakers hold the No. 7 position in the Western Conference. This standing is relatively disappointing considering their feat of reaching the Western Conference Finals from that spot last year.

Considering the fierce competition in the West, even an additional single loss could make a significant difference.

What challenges await Bronny upon his return to the court?

Bronny's cardiac arrest has kept him from participating in the NCAA season that started a month ago, preventing him from playing alongside top-five draft prospect Isaiah Collier.

The Tigers confidently handled a player's cardiac arrest recovery last season with Vince Iwuchukwu.

Now that Bronny is back in action, the hope is that he will perform well and retain his position as a possible first-round draft prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The upcoming league marks Bronny's eligibility, potentially allowing LeBron to fulfill his aspiration of playing alongside his son in the NBA.

Next summer, LeBron will have the freedom to choose his future, with an option in his Lakers contract.

Bronny's draft prospects, Lakers speculation, and USC's Rising Fortunes

Before his cardiac arrest, many regarded Bronny as one of the top guard defenders in this class with varying draft positions.

Some scouts believed him to be a top-10 talent while others pulled back after his health issue, usually placing him towards the end of the first round or in the second.

While there's a possibility of a team drafting him in hopes of enticing LeBron to join them, Bronny likely won't be thrilled about the notion.

However, his potential as an NBA-level player is clear, and his performance in the league will ultimately decide his fate.

The USC Tigers currently hold a 4-1 record at the start of the season, and Bronny's comeback is expected to maintain their high ranking, placing them in the top 25 nationally.

Currently stationed at the 23rd spot, a return of Bronny fulfilling his five-star prospect anticipation could elevate the team as one of the frontrunners in the NCAA Tournament venturing into March Madness.

