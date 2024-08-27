LeBron James Will Surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Get 50 Million Subscribers if He Joins YouTube, Adin Ross Says

LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the biggest names in the sporting world. The probability of one beating the other in a subsequent contest would be an interesting narrative to follow.

Popular Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, recently had his word on LeBron James surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in the YouTube subscribers count. Ross, during his latest Twitch stream, strongly voiced for LeBron.

During the stream, he said, “I wanna say something become somebody said something. 'Do you think if LeBron a YouTube, he'll get 50 million?' Guys, if LeBron James made a YouTube tonight, he'll be at 50 million in three days. Facts. I'm sorry but it's the truth. It's the truth.”

Cristiano Ronaldo recently made headlines by announcing the launch of his YouTube channel, 'UR Cristiano,' which has quickly approached the 50 million subscriber milestone within a remarkably short timeframe.

In response to this feat, Adin Ross confidently stated that LeBron James, if he were to establish his own YouTube channel, would have effortlessly outpaced Ronaldo's subscriber count within three days.

Well, IShowSpeed would not be happy to learn what Ross said.

While comparing the popularity of Ronaldo and James is indeed a challenging task, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant social media following both athletes command. Ronaldo, the most-followed athlete on Instagram with over 636 million followers, enjoys a massive presence across various social media platforms, with the potential to become the first individual to reach 1 billion followers.

Advertisement

His staggering social media reach is complemented by strong engagement and an undeniably influential presence in the digital realm.

On the other hand, LeBron James boasts an extensive digital footprint, including a notable presence on platforms such as Instagram and his own podcast, Mind the Game, which garners significant attention from fans and subscribers. Leveraging his global status and appeal, the prospect of James venturing into YouTube and the potential for rapid subscriber growth is a topic of genuine interest.

So, why not wait and watch?

Also Read: Tom Brady Calls for Huge Collab With Cristiano Ronaldo and IShowSpeed After Soccer Star Shatters YouTube Records