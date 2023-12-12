Legal drama unfolds as basketball dubbed 'Harmful Weapon' in Court Testimony

Trigger Warning: The article has references to assault.

A week before the anticipated end of his 25-game NBA suspension, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant testified in a lawsuit for the first time.

He argued that his punch at a teenager at his home in July 2022 was in self-defense.

Joshua Holloway initiated the lawsuit, claiming that Morant assaulted him during a basketball game. In the ongoing civil suit, Morant plans on stating self-defense as his argument.

While testifying in Memphis, Morant reported that the teen aggressively bumped him, clenched his fists, and prepared to fight.

It was this altercation during a game at an outdoor court at Morant's parents' Memphis home on July 26, 2022, that led to the lawsuit being filed by Holloway. At the time, Holloway was 17 years old.

The now 18-year-old Holloway claims that Morant and his close friend Davonte Pack assaulted him, endangered him recklessly, and inflicted emotional distress.

According to Morant, 24, he and Pack each only struck Holloway once, with the latter's punch knocking Holloway to the ground.

On the first day of an immunity hearing at Shelby County Circuit Court, Morant admitted to making the first move against Joshua Holloway to protect himself from an impending conflict, leading to Holloway suing him for assault in September 2022.

Lawyers on both sides cross-examined Morant extensively about the argument, which took place during a casual basketball round at Morant's local residence.

According to Morant's testimony on Monday, the scenario escalated when Holloway, seemingly frustrated at losing multiple games, allegedly threw a single-handed pass at Morant. The unexpected pass hit Morant on the left side of his face.

Ja Morant's Defense Strategy and Tennessee's 'Stand Your Ground' Law

During his testimony's cross-examination, Rebecca Adelman, Holloway's attorney, posed a question to Morant: "Did you consider the basketball a weapon?" To which Morant firmly responded, "Yes."

Adelman then asked, "A deadly weapon?"

Morant replied, "It caused pain."

Amid the dispute, Morant narrated his confrontation with Holloway, asking him, "Why are you acting this way?" Instead of responding, Holloway hoisted his shorts.

Morant explained, "Back in my neighborhood, hoisting shorts is generally considered a prelude to a fight."

According to Morant, when Holloway advanced toward him, he reciprocated by stepping up and landing a blow on Holloway. He stated, "I punched him first—in my self-defense."

Morant's legal advisors are asserting his immunity from accusations under Tennessee's “stand your ground” statute.

The law, typically applied in criminal proceedings, grants individuals the right to employ force in certain situations at home when they feel their safety is compromised.

Judge Carol Chumney's verdict last month enabled Morant’s lawyers to utilize the same law to seek a dismissal of the lawsuit in this civil case.

As of now, Morant faces no criminal charges. However, in July, a minor assault charge was leveled against his close friend Pack, which has since been revoked.

