A renowned Indian cricket commentator and journalist shared an intriguing incident involving the 1970s West Indies team with Indian spin bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin. The incident pertained to Clive Lloyd, the then captain of the West Indies team, who purposefully dropped a catch while fielding to a delivery from Viv Richards during the 1979 Cricket World Cup final against England.

Clive Lloyd, being an exceptional fielder, stirred up suspicions when he intentionally let slip a catch off England's batsman Geoff Boycott's bat. This convolutional incident happened while Viv Richards was bowling. Richards was known for his gentle off-spin, and during his turn, the slow play of Geoff Boycott and his partner Mike Brearley had the West Indies team searching for an opportunity to disrupt their partnership.

Surprisingly, even with the deliberately dropped catch, the West Indies still emerged victorious in the tournament. Viv Richards commented later that Clive Lloyd had planned the drop, a statement that Lloyd categorically denied.

Interesting facts about Vivian Richards you must know

Richards also pursued international soccer, representing Antigua in the 1974 World Cup qualifying matches.

In recognition of his contribution to cricket, he received the prestigious title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1994.

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, a cricket ground located in North Sound, Antigua, Antigua, and Barbuda, was built for the 2007 Cricket World Cup in his honor.

Richards also had a brief romantic liaison with Indian actress Neena Gupta, with whom he had a daughter, Masaba.

Despite Mali, Richard's son, following in his father's cricketing footsteps, his career hasn't quite measured up to his father's remarkable achievements. Mali, a left-handed batsman, has played for Middlesex and the Leeward Islands.

