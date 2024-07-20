Legendary Wrestling Tag Team Could Sign With WWE Over AEW After Recent TNA Departure: Report

The Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, became a mainstay in TNA during the promotion’s boom time in the mid-2000s.

The tag team also made a massive name in the Indies, earning praise and admiration from the fans. However, their recent TNA departure in April has sparked intense speculation about their future.

Amidst the buzz around their future in wrestling, a new update suggests they are headed to WWE.

It must also be noted that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin had to decide between WWE and AEW.

The Motor City Machine Gun Tag Team is reportedly heading to WWE

Following their TNA exit, Tony Khan seemed keen on signing them up with the Jacksonville promotion, AEW. The duo engaged in discussions with WWE and AEW right after their TNA departure. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shelley and Sabin are most likely going to sign up for WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley are expected to be coming here (WWE), or at least that’s the talk within wrestling. Nobody has officially said anything...It’s been known for months that they had been talking with AEW and WWE ever since their TNA contracts expired.”

Speculations about their future in the big leagues ran rampant after The Motor City Machine Gun bid farewell to the independent circuit. The three-time TNA World Tag Team Champions competed against each other in a one-on-one match on July 12 at Prestige Wrestling in Portland, marking their goodbye to the indie scene.

However, despite their deeply felt farewell, they are slated to face off against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on August 18 in London at Smash Wrestling.

Considering their influence in the wrestling industry, it stands to reason that the legendary tag team is under the microscope of Tony Khan and Triple H.

It must be said that recent indications suggest that WWE may have offered a more appealing deal to The Motor City Machine Guns, as Tomasso Ciampa hinted at their WWE arrival on social media.

EC3 praises The Motor City Machine Guns amid their rumored WWE deal

Amid speculation about their WWE arrival, former TNA World Champion EC3 showered praise on the veteran tag team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. While speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that the Motor City Machine Gun has much left in the tank.

EC3 recalled watching them during the peak period of TNA, when he was still making a name for himself in the business.

All in all, we will have to wait and see if the legendary tag team makes their WWE debut. With Triple H at the helm of the creative, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin can have many dream matches in WWE with other tag teams.