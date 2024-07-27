:‘LeGOAT on LeBOAT’ Lebron James Opens Up on Being Flag Bearer in 4th Olympic Appearance for Opening Ceremony at Paris 2024

Few emotions can match the prestige of representing your country at the Olympic Games, especially as a flag bearer leading a group of the country's best athletes. I'm not sure, but obtaining this distinction is probably more unlikely than a shark attack.

This year, NBA superstar LeBron James and tennis prodigy Coco Gauff will lead Team USA in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, which honor the city's century since the 1924 Games.

The US basketball team shared a video of LeBron James rehearsing for the opening ceremony, which is expected to draw over 300,000 spectators. James and Gauff will stand out in distinctive white blazers that contrast with the other competitors' blue outfits.

Lebron James opens up on his fourth Olympic appearance as his country's flag bearer

In a video on X uploaded by Team USA, Lebron James opened up about being the flag bearer for his country. He said, “I mean I think what’s different is always a new experience you know. You know, new group of guys. Some guys have never been Olympians before so you want them to see the whole, you know the whole moment of being in Paris.”

He added, “So, you know it’s a great opportunity for myself to continue to inspire the next generation and super excited to be here man and you know like I said been a part of Athens, Greece, the Athens games, the Beijing games, the London games, and now the Paris games and you know they always special in their own right.”



Fans call LeBron James ‘LeGOAT’ as he made his way as the flag bearer

Team USA quoted their tweet, “LeGOAT on LeBOAT.” After that, fans started spamming with comments, some even making fun of Lebron while others just admired him.

One fan wrote that Lebron and Team USA are “Ready for gold.”



Another fan hilariously wrote, “Brilliant. Ready for LeGold”

Another fan believes Steph Curry is the real goat as he wrote, “LeGoat is Steph Curry.”

Another fan wrote, “LeGoat in a LeCoat lol.”

Why was Lebron James the flagbearer for Team USA?

The NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James is a living legend. His outstanding career has earned him the distinction of becoming the third basketball player and the first men's player to carry the American flag at the commencement of an Olympics, following Dawn Staley (Athens 2004) and Sue Bird (Tokyo 2021).

James will compete in his fourth Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012), having previously won two gold medals. In response to James' selection, Stephen Curry, who will make his Olympic debut, stated, "I think Bron's entire career, on and off the court, speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor."

Coco Gauff, on the other hand, is only 20 years old and symbolizes the next generation of athletes. Gauff, now ranked second in the WTA, just won the US Open, her maiden Grand Slam victory. Her ambition is to match or even come close to Serena Williams, who is widely regarded as the best female tennis player in history.

As the Olympic Games begin, the selection of James and Gauff as flag carriers represents the combination of veteran legends and young talents who comprise Team USA.

