‘LeJealous’: Tom Brady and LeBron James’ Awkward Interaction at Paris Olympics Has Fans Buzzing

The iconic interaction between Tom Brady and LeBron James at the Paris Olympics 2024 is going viral on social media, and fans cannot stop talking about it. The USA Men’s National Basketball team celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the Los Angeles Lakers star and his wife, Savannah James, were among the attendees.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was another icon in attendance who happened to cross paths with LeBron and his wife. The former New England Patriots star was seen approaching Savannah and hugging her while he was in a conversation with the basketball legend.

However, after a brief chat and embracing each other, the two parted ways, as the retired NFL star could be heard asking the two to have fun. Meanwhile, social media users were quick enough to notice the awkwardness of the meeting and make comments about it.

One wrote, “Brons awkward as well.”

Another wrote, “Bron mad.”

A user quoted the video of the three interacting, “Tom kept that 5ft from Savannah, iykyk!!!”

One wrote, “Peep how she slid her hand down his arm and he grabbed her wrist, RIGHT IN FRONT OF LEBRON TOO.”

Another, “One might think Tom Brady would say hi to LeBron James first before reaching in to hug his wife. Nope!”

Advertisement

Last but not least, “Lejealous”.

Meanwhile, three of them shared a nice moment to remember for sure, or at least gave the fans a special moment to cherish forever. Following the meet, the five-time Super Bowl MVP took over his Instagram account to acknowledge the happening.

On the reel-sharing app, Brady wrote, “We got your back,” on the picture, which included himself, his daughter Vivian, and LeBron. The picture has ever since gone viral, proving that even a small conversation or message between the two legends can make the fans go crazy.

Savannah is also in Paris to cheer for Team USA, and the wife of the basketball legend also witnessed the final of the women’s 100-meter race alongside their daughter, Zhuri Nova. She even posted a story on her Instagram about American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as the athlete was getting ready for the track.

Meanwhile, LeBron was not the only basketball player Brady met at the Paris Olympics. He also interacted with some of the Boston Celtics players, including Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday, who are representing Team USA at the Olympics.

Advertisement

The Hall of Famer took over his X (formerly Twitter) account to post an image with the players captioned, “The Town (2010),” a reference to the movie, which is directed by Ben Affleck, his long-time friend.

Both Brady and LeBron are known for their longevity in their sports. The NBA star had now completed 21 seasons in the league, while on the other hand, Brady had played for 23 long seasons in the NFL before he announced his retirement last year “for good.”

Brady is currently exploring other sports, as his love for different sports is well known. The player often writes about other athletes and players on his social media account.

ALSO READ: When Novak Djokovic Said He Was Inspired by Tom Brady’s Longevity