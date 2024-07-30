Leon Edwards Advised Moving To Middleweight After Brutal Belal Muhammad Loss By Former Rival

Kamaru Usman has advised former adversary Leon Edwards to move up to middleweight after his UFC 304 loss to Belal Muhammad. Usman said he is anxious to see how ‘Rocky’ regroups after his defeat.

Usman added that not many middleweights have a grappling-heavy style, which could benefit a striking sharpshooter like Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ expressed this opinion in the latest episode of the Pound4Pound podcast.

Kamaru Usman gives Leon Edwards advice after Belal Muhammad’s loss

Belal Muhammad fired back at Leon Edwards after earning a decisive decision win against ‘Rocky’ at UFC 304. Kamaru Usman has now shared some important advice for the former welterweight champion.

Speaking on the Pound4Pound podcast, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ said, “I’m anxious to see how Leon Edwards is going to regroup and get back if he does get back. I know he was talking about moving up before this. I mean he’s a guy who I would see like to move up to middleweight.”

Usman added, “I would like to see him move up to middleweight if he can put the size on, because his style is- there’s not a lot of middleweights that are grappling like myself or Belal… I wouldn’t mind seeing him at middleweight.”

Kamaru Usman was the last man to beat Leon Edwards in 2015 until Belal Muhammad upset the odds with an impressive display. Edwards might not get an immediate rematch, as can be deduced from UFC CEO Dana White’s comments in the press conference.

While Usman wants to see Edwards move up, Henry Cejudo sensibly pointed out that the 15 lbs gap between welterweight and middleweight can’t be taken lightly. Cejudo also claimed that Edwards still tends to have some bad habits in his fights, which could get him in trouble in middleweight.

Leon Edwards releases first statement since Belal Muhammad’s loss

Leon Edwards has given his first reaction since suffering a defeat to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. ‘Rocky’ wrote in his latest Instagram post,

“To my fans I’m sorry I couldn’t get the job done this time. I have been through harder times than this in life and I will rise again. Thanks for all the love and support I will get this back in blood. #headshot.”

Edwards won the title at UFC 278 with a vicious head-kick KO against Kamaru Usman. He then beat Usman in a trilogy fight via decision before winning another decision against Colby Covington.

